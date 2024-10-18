Buy or Sell: Week 8 Storylines vs. Northwestern

Wisconsin will look to make it three straight wins and avenge last season's humiliating defeat at the hands of the Wildcats Saturday in Evanston. As kickoff draws nearer, BadgerBlitz.com football beat writers Seamus Rohrer and Donnie Slusher will decide if they're "buying" or "selling" on various storylines surrounding the Wisconsin football program.

"LOCKETOBER" ROLLS ON IN EVANSTON

Wisconsin quarterback Braedyn Locke. (Photo by Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com)

ROHRER: Buy. This take is more qualitative that quantitative. Yes, Braedyn Locke is statistically playing the best football of his career the past two weeks. Yes, Northwestern's passing defense is a lowly 113th in the country, allowing 261.2 yards-per-game. But this is more of a feeling based on how I've seen Locke conduct himself the past few weeks. In the Badgers' last two games, blowout wins against hapless Purdue and Rutgers, the quarterback has had a different demeanor and body language. You can tell his confidence is exponentially greater than what it was a season ago. Last year, Locke had a tendency to let his mistakes snowball on him. The past two games, he's shown a certain fearlessness, even after he does make a mistake, that's really caught my eye. Locke is playing with moxie, and it's permeating to the rest of the offense. Last week was a really big step forward for the gunslinger, proving the blowout against Purdue wasn't a fluke and maintaining his momentum on the road. I said it after the Rutgers game, and I'll say it again: Locke is playing like someone I wouldn't bet against right now. SLUSHER: Sell. Not to take anything away from Locke’s recent success, but I’m curious to see how his momentum carries over when he’s not playing an abhorrent Purdue defense, or a Rutgers defense that lost their best player, edge rusher Aaron Lewis, in the first quarter. Northwestern’s defense is flawed, especially in the passing game, but they have two solid edge rushers — Aidan Hubbard and Anto Saka — who will make Locke’s life much tougher than the Boilermakers or Scarlet Knights ever did. I don’t think the pressure will be so daunting that Locke will retreat into his shell, like we saw against Alabama. But a lot of their best passing plays over the past few weeks have been deep shots that require plenty of time to develop. Hubbard and Saka will make those attempts much tougher. It’ll be an 11:00 am Big Ten game, played in windy a stadium that’s right next to Lake Michigan, between two strong defenses. Locke will still look good, but I think Saturday will be about the running game.

THE BADGERS' OFFENSIVE LINE CONTINUES ITS STRONG PLAY AGAINST A STOUT NORTHWESTERN FRONT

Wisconsin center Jake Renfro. (Photo by Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com)

ROHRER: Buy. The Badgers offensive line has been perhaps the brightest position on the team this fall, which surely warms the hearts of Wisconsin football traditionalists. Even more encouraging than the stout play of the starting five up front is the fact that, under coach AJ Blazek, this unit is proving that it can still be the center of attention even in offensive coordinator Phil Longo's more modern scheme. The Badgers can run Longo's air raid while the big boys up front remain the heartbeat of the offense. The past two games, Wisconsin has ran wild for 537 total yards. The offensive line is still setting the tone in the trenches, but that has, in turn, opened up the Badgers' passing game. Nothing has been more vital to Wisconsin's recent offensive resurgence than the stellar play of the offensive line. Northwestern, however, presents a stiff challenge. It boasts the 9th-ranked rushing defense in the nation. The Wildcats have also racked up 15 sacks on the season, and have a litany of edge rushers who can penetrate the backfield. Just like a week ago in Piscataway, the epicenter of this conference clash will be the trenches. Still, this Badgers offensive line is playing like it shouldn't be afraid of anybody. Rutgers didn't exactly boast an elite rushing defense when Wisconsin came to town, but the Scarlet Knights were fresh off an excellent performance defending the run, holding Nebraska to 2.3 yards-per-carry on 42 rushes. No matter; the Badgers ran through them like a a hot knife through butter. Much like my previous take with Locke, this offensive front is simply playing with too much swagger and confidence right now for me to feel comfortable betting against them. The Wildcats' front seven is no laughing matter, but there's just something to be said for momentum and consecutive weeks of domination up front. When Blazek was hired, he said something in his introductory presser that stuck with me. "I mean when people come to Madison, or we go on the road, we’re putting on a show up front. Everybody’s coming to watch the o-line play," he said. "They’ve gotta take the field, there’s 80,000 people here to see us. They’re here to watch us put on a show." For the first time in several seasons, this unit is playing like they're the main attraction. SLUSHER: Buy. When last year’s 24-3 loss to Northwestern came up when speaking to coach Luke Fickell on Monday, it was clear that at least one thing in particular still irked him. “I thought last year they controlled the line of scrimmage, and particularly better than any other game that we played last year. And when I say they controlled the line of scrimmage, that's probably me not wanting to say that they dominated us up front on both sides of the ball, but in a lot of ways, they dominated us up front on both sides of the ball and in a lot of other areas,” Fickell said. Wisconsin mustered just 86 rushing yards on 24 carries, although they were quickly forced to abandon the run given the disparity. If I had to guess Fickell’s biggest priority of the week, the thing he’s stressed above anything else, it’s to not get “dominated” up front once again. Northwestern’s edge combination of Hubbard and Saka will make the offense uncomfortable and perhaps limit the deep passing game, as I mentioned before, but Saturday’s gonna be about the running game If the offensive line is as nasty and intense as they say they wanna be, then Saturday should be a pancake fest.

WISCONSIN LIMITS LAUSCH'S MOBILITY

Northwestern quarterback Jack Lausch. (Photo by @NUFBFamily)