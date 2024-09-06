Wisconsin will continue out-of-conference play against South Dakota on Saturday afternoon. As kickoff draws nearer, BadgerBlitz.com football beat writers Seamus Rohrer and Donnie Slusher will decide if they're "buying" or "selling" on various storylines surrounding the Wisconsin football program.

TYLER VAN DYKE BOUNCES BACK

Wisconsin quarterback Tyler Van Dyke. (Photo by Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com)

ROHRER: Buy. Tyler Van Dyke's Week 1 performance left a lot to be desired. The gunslinger completed 21-of-36 passes for 192 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions. It was eerily reminiscent of Tanner Mordecai's Badger debut last season, when the transfer looked shaky and tossed two interceptions against Buffalo. Still, I have a hard time believing Van Dyke doesn't bounce back on Saturday. Will he throw for 450 yards? Probably not. In fact, if he needs to, that's a problem. But I do think play-caller Phil Longo gives him more drop-backs and opens up his passing attack in order for the Badgers to create some cohesion through the air. It was ugly against Western Michigan. The miscommunications with receivers, in particular, were an alarming issue. I expect the offense to have devoted significant time this week to cleaning that up, and I'd also expect Longo to dial up a few shot plays to try and create chunks of yardage for his offense. A bounce-back game from Van Dyke doesn't necessarily mean a Heisman-level performance. Against a heavy underdog, a tame stat line from your quarterback is usually a good thing, because it means your offense rolled and your signal-caller didn't need to do much. Still, it'll be crucial for the chemistry and confidence of this offense for Van Dyke to hit on a few big plays come Saturday. SLUSHER: Sell. I’d be surprised if we see much of a different approach from last week, at least from the passing offense. The Coyotes will likely implement the same game plan as the Broncos — keeping it ugly, on the ground and in reach. “They were taking [deep opportunities] away most of the game, bailing their corners back, playing one-high safety. So that really eliminated posts, it eliminated go-routes. We had to handle [passing] in a different way than we wanted to,” Van Dyke said on Tuesday. Longo could have gone out of his way to call some big pass plays and get Van Dyke going, but what would’ve been the point? The coaches knew they were better than Western Michigan and knew they’d win as long as they didn’t make any major mistakes. And that’s exactly what happened. “To be honest, I think he did what we asked him to do. We wanted to be physical, we wanted to run the football, we wanted to manage the game in a way that we weren’t just gonna take shots to start off with, and I think he did that,” Luke Fickell said after the game. I can’t imagine Saturday’s game playing out much differently. The Coyotes will try to take away big plays, then the Badgers will say “ok” and run it down their throats on their way to a boring-yet-comfortable win.

SOUTH DAKOTA REPLICATES — AND EXECUTES — WESTERN MICHIGAN'S GAME-PLAN

ROHRER: Sell. Just for clarification, this means that the Coyotes will sustain long drives, hold the football and shorten the game to give themselves a chance to win. I could certainly see that happening early, maybe for a quarter and some change. But this Wisconsin team is simply too talented to let an FCS school walk over them in their own house the way Western Michigan managed to do for the better part of three quarters. South Dakota has a talented detail of tailbacks, led by Travis Theis and Charles Pierre Jr. I expect the Coyotes to find some creative ways to move the ball early on before the Badgers' defense has enough and buckles down. Ultimately, Wisconsin should be able to blanket receivers on the perimeter and even if the defensive line remains inept against an FCS offensive front, the Badgers' linebackers proved they can fly around and make plays in Week 1. Theis and Pierre Jr. are good FCS backs, but they're not on the level of Western Michigan ball-carrier Jalen Buckley, who was a problem at times for Wisconsin in the opener. Quarterback Aidan Bouman is a good game manager for the Coyotes, but he's never had to contend with a raucous Camp Randall Stadium. Ultimately, I don't expect Wisconsin to let South Dakota execute its game-plan with anywhere near the same level of efficiency that the Broncos' executed theirs in Week 1. SLUSHER: Buy. The key to this game will be in the trenches, specifically between South Dakota’s offensive line and Wisconsin’s defensive line. If the Coyotes maintain a consistent rushing attack, they can at least keep the game in reach. All five of South Dakota’s starters are 300+ pounds and their tackles are each above 6-foot-5. They’re coming off of a dominant Week 1 performance in which they paved the way for 266 rushing yards and four touchdowns. That may have been against a Division II school, but they’re still gonna enter with the belief that they’re a great rushing team. And when they watched tape on the Badgers this week, they saw a defensive line let a lower-level offense run all over them. I’m gonna need to see something — anything — from the Badger defensive line before I can confidently say they’ll stop anybody, FCS or FBS.



BADGERS CONTINUE TO EXPAND THEIR ROTATION AT MULTIPLE POSITIONS