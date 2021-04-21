Busy June includes state track and two official visits for WR Vinny Anthony
June figures to be a busy month for Vinny Anthony, a second-team Associated Press all-state selection from the state of Kentucky.
The three-star wide receiver from Male High School has two big track meets at the start of the month. And on the weekends of June 18 and June 25, Anthony will officially visit Duke and Wisconsin, respectively.
