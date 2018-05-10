Inoke Breckterfield wants to add a third Isaiah to Wisconsin's defensive line film room in 2019.

Tuesday, the Badgers' assistant coach extended an offer to Isaiah Gibson, a 6-foot-3, 271-pound defensive tackle from Springfield High School in Ohio. The plan would be to pair him with sophomore end Isaiahh Loudermilk and fellow DE Isaiah Mullens, who signed with Wisconsin in the 2018 recruiting class.