MADISON, Wis. – The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has stopped the most played rivalry in college football.

Sources told the St. Paul Pioneer Press and the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that Saturday’s matchup between Wisconsin and Minnesota is being canceled due to ongoing coronavirus concerns with the Gophers football program.

The decision marks the first time Wisconsin and Minnesota will not play in 1906

It’s Wisconsin’s third game canceled this season because of coronavirus but the first outside of their control. Minnesota was missing over 20 players because of COVID concerns last Friday and canceled practice Tuesday while awaiting further testing results.

Per the school, nine student-athletes and six staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last five days. There were additional presumptive positive tests Tuesday and the program is awaiting confirmation of those results.

Because the Badgers can only play a maximum of five regular season games, Wisconsin is not eligible for the Big Ten championship game. That distinction appears moot due to the Badgers’ loss to Northwestern Saturday, as the Wildcats (5-0) would have needed to lose two of their final three games for Wisconsin to have a chance to overtake them.

Wisconsin has only played one home game this season, a 45-7 victory over Illinois on October 23.

This story will be updated as more news becomes available.

