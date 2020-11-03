Due to ongoing coronavirus cases within the Badgers football program, UW Athletic Director Barry Alvarez announced Tuesday that Saturday’s game against Purdue will be canceled and team-related activities remained paused indefinitely.

MADISON, Wis. – The University of Wisconsin will go a second straight fall weekend without a football game.

“I share in the disappointment of our student-athletes and staff,” Alvarez said in a statement. “We have seen a level of improvement in our testing numbers, but not enough to give us confidence to resume normal activities and play our game on Saturday. We will continue to test regularly, take the proper health-related precautions and look forward to getting our team back on the field as soon as possible.”

No.10 Wisconsin's next scheduled game is at Michigan on Nov.14.

The Badger football team first paused team activities on Oct. 28 and its scheduled game at Nebraska on Oct. 31 was cancelled. Wisconsin hasn’t played since opening the season with a 45-7 victory over Illinois on October 23. Since then, 27 active coronavirus cases have emerged within the program. Over the last seven days (Oct. 27-Nov. 2), student-athletes (10) and staff (11) have registered a total of 21 positive tests.

There have been five (two staff and three student-athletes) positive COVID-19 PCR tests recorded since Saturday, Oct. 31.

The only player/coach confirmed by Wisconsin to have a positive test is head coach Paul Chryst, although sourced reports have said offensive coordinator Joe Rudolph and quarterbacks Graham Mertz and Chase Wolf have the virus.

Wisconsin Athletics plans to provide another update on Saturday, Nov. 7.

Now having just a six game schedule, the Badgers will need to play the remaining five games of their regular season in order to qualify for the Big Ten championship. The other option is if the average number of conference games for the other 13 games falls below six, with the average rounded up or down to .50. then teams must play no fewer than two conference games below the average.

To this point, the only two Big Ten games canceled this season have been due to Wisconsin's coronavirus outbreak.