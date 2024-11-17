Breaking: Wisconsin Badgers offensive coordinator Phil Longo fired

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin offensive coordinator Phil Longo has been fired, according to a statement released by the program on Sunday evening.

"This morning, I informed Phil Longo that he will no longer serve as our offensive coordinator," coach Luke Fickell said in an official statement.

"After continuing to evaluate the program, I decided we are not where we need to be and believe this decision is in the best interest of the team. I appreciate Phil's commitment to helping us build our program over the past two seasons and wish him well moving forward. This team still has a lot in front of us and I am committed to doing everything we can to close out this season with success."

Longo was hired by Fickell in January 2022, after spending time as offensive coordinator at North Carolina, Ole Miss and Sam Houston State, among other schools.

The announcement came less than a full day after the Badgers’ 16-13 loss to No. 1 Oregon, in which the offense finished with just 226 total yards despite the defense holding the Ducks to their lowest point total of the season.

There’s been no official word on who will fill Longo’s play-calling duties. The only assistant coach on Wisconsin’s offensive staff with play-calling duties is receivers coach Kenny Guiton, who finished the 2023 season as the interim offensive coordinator at Arkansas after the prior coordinator was fired.

The 5-5 Badgers will head to Nebraska on Saturday for the penultimate game of the 2024 regular season.

In 2024, the Badgers are averaging 23.9 points and 363.1 yards per game this season. That ranks 11th and ninth, respectively, in the conference.

Recruiting-wise, the Badgers have a commitment in the 2025 class from quarterback Landyn Locke and in the following cycle from Jarin Mock. UW is also recruiting senior signal caller Carter Smith, who visited officially this weekend.

All the quarterbacks on Wisconsin's current roster - Tyler Van Dyke, Braedyn Locke, Cole LaCrue, Mabrey Mettauer and Milos Spasojevic - were recruited by Longo, either through the high school ranks or via the transfer portal.