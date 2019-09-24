After the open weekend, the Wisconsin Badgers' offense again showcased its collective muscle with a 35-14 win over Michigan on Saturday inside Camp Randall Stadium.

Wisconsin (3-0, 1-0 Big Ten) racked up 487 yards on the day -- 359 rushing -- in a effort that is reminiscent of the stereotypically dominant ground attack the program is known for in the college football landscape.

As seen below, BadgerBlitz.com continues its series of breaking down UW's offensive personnel groupings. Against the Wolverines, the Badgers deployed more two-tight end sets, still found success out of 11 personnel, and deployed the HIPPO package to the delight of offensive linemen enthusiasts everywhere.