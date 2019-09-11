The Wisconsin Badgers' offense exploded for 599 total yards of offense -- 400 through the air -- in their 61-0 win over Central Michigan on Sept. 7. BadgerBlitz.com broke down the film from the home win to see exactly how Paul Chryst's players were used on the field in various personnel.

Last week, we took a look at Wisconsin's personnel for the entire game in the 49-0 shutout win against South Florida. This week, we hone in on just the first half of the Badgers' dominant victory over the Chippewas where quarterback Jack Coan and Co. racked up six touchdowns and 399 yards in eight drives.