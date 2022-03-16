Breaking down Wisconsin offers to 2023 QBs J.J. Kohl, Dante Moore
BadgerBlitz TV's Weekly Recruiting Q&A returns as senior writer Jake Kocorowski once again chats with Clint Cosgrove, as the Rivals.com analyst answers our subscribers' questions on a weekly basis.
On Wednesday, Clint discusses two 2023 quarterbacks who recently received offers from Wisconsin in J.J. Kohl and Dante Moore. The recruiting analyst breaks down each of their attributes, and the Badgers' chances with each of them.
