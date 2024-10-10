Breaking down every position on Rutgers' two-deep

Wisconsin looks to collect back-to-back conference wins when it travels to Piscataway to face Rutgers, a team it has never lost to in program history (5-0). As kickoff inches closer, let's analyze the Scarlet Knights' roster by breaking it down, position-by-position, ahead of the Badgers' Saturday morning clash.

QUARTERBACKS

Rutgers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis. (Photo by USA Today Sports Images)

Rutgers' starting quarterback is one Wisconsin has some familiarity with, as it played him last year when he was a Minnesota Gopher. Athan Kaliakmanis is the signal caller for the Scarlet Knights, and he's in the midst of an improved if not spectacular season. Kaliakmanis has thrown for 947 yards, eight touchdowns and three interceptions while completing 55.6 percent of his passes through five games. Those numbers surmise his performance well: he's been fine but not great. Rutgers leans heavily on its running game, and they're 4-1 because most of the time, Kaliakmanis hasn't needed to play the hero. He certainly has the ability to make some high-level throws, but consistency has been the issue. His backup is Ajani Sheppard, who's seen action in the fourth quarter of Rutgers' buy games against Howard and Akron. The sophomore is a former two-star recruit.

RUNNING BACKS

Rutgers' entire team is headlined by its star tailback Kyle Monangai. The Big Ten's current second-leading rusher with 667 yards and six touchdowns is a big play waiting to happen. He combines that explosiveness with impressive physicality and contact balance that he couples with elusiveness in a way not many ball-carriers can. His 133.4 rushing yards-per-game rank fourth nationally. Wisconsin stymied him last season, but he'll be itching to exact his revenge on the Badgers come Saturday. Samuel Brown V, Monangai's main backup, has tallied 184 yards and three touchdowns while averaging 5.1 yards-per-carry. The former four-star recruit is a force to be reckoned with as well, he simply hasn't gotten the opportunity to lead the backfield. Those two are the only halfbacks that have logged a carry in this offense since Week 3.

WIDE RECEIVERS

Given Rutgers' run-first approach, no Scarlet Knights receiver has stood out as especially dynamic this season. That's not to say there's not playmakers on this unit; Kaliakmanis has several good options when looking downfield. The leading receiver is Dymere Miller, who was the leading receiver in the FCS a season ago at Monmouth. This fall, he's reeled in 17 grabs for 262 yards and a score. The 5-foot-11 pass-catcher is Rutgers' slot receiver, where he spends 93 percent of his snaps per Pro Football Focus. He's got great run-after-catch ability and is dangerous with the ball in his hands. Ian Strong is next up, and he's accounted for 12 catches for 196 yards and a score. He scored against Wisconsin last season, and is still only a true sophomore. Chris Long rounds out the starters, and he and Strong have both been targeted 22 times. He's getting his first real chance to be a starter for Rutgers, as he missed every game but the opener in 2023. Long has eight grabs for 128 yards and a score. In terms of backups, KJ Duff and Ben Black are the only other two wideouts to catch a pass this season. The true freshman Duff started in Strong's place last week, and recorded three catches for 43 yards. Black, meanwhile, is another true freshman. Those two have combined for 10 catches, 159 yards and two scores.

TIGHT ENDS

Starter Kenny Fletcher leads the team in receptions with 19. He's also the second-most targeted pass-catcher for Kaliakmanis. He lines up in-line 84 percent of the time, per Pro Football Focus, and as served as a solid security blanket for his quarterback. Fletcher doesn't threaten you via the big play; he's averaging 6.8 yards-per-reception and his longest play this season went for just 16 yards. Still, he's an outlet receiver that helps this offense stay on schedule. Victor Konopka is the only other tight end who's played a snap. The senior has one catch for 12 yards.

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN

Rutgers has maintained the same starting five on its offensive line in each of its five games. From left to right, it's been: Hollin Pierce, Bryan Felter, Gus Zilinskas, Kwabena Asamoah and Tyler Needham. This is an experienced group. Of those five, everyone except the right guard Asamoah is a senior (Asamoah himself being a junior). Pierce is a four-year starter at left tackle. Felter has been with Rutgers for five seasons and played 640 snaps last fall. Zilinskas' first year as a starter came in 2023, but he's played at least 130 snaps each of his four years in Piscataway. This is Asamoah's first year in a starting role, but again, he's got plenty of experience as an undergrad. Needham is the least experienced on the bunch at right tackle, and he's played like it, allowing a team-leading nine pressures. Junior Taj White has also gotten involved this season with 93 snaps, spending most of his time at left guard. Otherwise, Rutgers has kept its offensive line rotation tight with its starting five.

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN

Former wrestler Kyonte Hamilton and former Florida State Seminole Malcom Ray are the Scarlet Knights' starting defensive tackles. Hamilton has 17 tackles and a sack, while Ray has 12 tackles and a sack. They'll play the majority of the snaps, but they're spelled occasionally by Zaire Angoy, Troy Rainey and Keshon Griffin. On the edge, it's Aaron Lewis and Jordan Thompson. Lewis has been a staple of Rutgers' defense for several seasons now, and he's coming off his best season with 49 tackles, three sacks and two pass-breakups. This year, he has 15 tackles and a sack to his name. Thompson, meanwhile, is a new starter in 2024. He logged his first career sack last week at Nebraska. Hamilton, Ray, Lewis and Thompson have been the starters in each game this season. Much like the offensive side of the trenches for the Scarlet Knights, this defensive line has consistency and plenty of experience. Senior Wesley Bailey is another name to keep an eye off from his spot on the edge, as he's managed to bring some pressure (eight total and a sack, per PFF) off the bench.

LINEBACKERS

Rutgers lists two starters at linebacker, and for the past three games it's been junior Dariel Djabome and senior Tyreem Powell. Djabome has started all five games, while Powell took over for Moses Walker after recovering from his achilles injury. Djabome is Rutgers' leading tackler with 44. He's a tackling machine for this defense, and the linebacker ranks 32nd nationally and fourth in the Big Ten with 8.8 tackles-per-game. Powell has missed some time the past two seasons with injuries, but he's a legitimate force in the middle of this defense as well when he's healthy. Last season, he led the team in tackles with 53 before his injury forced him to miss the final five games. Walker will rotate in occasionally as well. He was a big get for the Scarlet Knights out of high school as a consensus four-star and the top player in his state out of the Brooklyn, New York powerhouse Erasmus.

CORNERBACKS

Three cornerbacks have dominated the snaps for Rutgers. Eric Rogers and Robert Longerbeam were the starting duo up until the Nebraska game, when Longerbeam was replaced by Bo Masoe. Rogers, a senior, played starter-level snaps for the Scarlet Knights last season and logged 19 tackles and six pass breakups. He's been very reliable in coverage, allowing a reception percentage of 44 percent the past three seasons combined. Longerbeam is also an experienced veteran for Rutgers' defense who's been solid in pass coverage this season, but it remains to be seen if he'll play. If he can't go, Mascoe would likely fill his starting role again. He's a spring chicken, as he'd played just 26 snaps prior to this fall. Still, he's been targeted 10 times and has allowed just four catches. Mascoe is the only Rutgers corner that regularly plays in the slot, making him a key versatile player in the defensive backfield. The Scarlet Knights' top three corners have made life difficult on opposing passers, and that's a big reason why Rutgers' pass defense is 27th nationally in yards allowed per-game.

SAFETIES