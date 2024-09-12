Wisconsin wraps up its out-of-conference slate by hosting No. 4 Alabama. As kickoff inches closer, let's analyze the Crimson Tide's roster by breaking it down, position-by-position, ahead of the Badgers' Saturday morning clash.

Alabama running back Jam Miller. (USA Today Sports)

QUARTERBACKS

Jalen Milroe is the headliner not only of the quarterback room, not only of the offense but of the entire team. He's a dazzling athlete who seemingly gets better as a passer every week. Milroe took over as the full-time starter in Week 4 last season, and hasn't looked back. Despite not even having a full season of starting experience under his belt, Milroe's name is already etched into Crimson Tide immortality. He authored the miraculous "Gravedigger" play in the 2023 Iron Bowl, in which he threw the game-winning touchdown on 4th-and-31 with no time remaining. Ty Simpson, the QB2, has been a long-time backup in Tuscaloosa. His play has been limited to mop-up work save for a hefty workload in last season's game against South Florida when the Tide were still trying to find their quarterback. There's no more quarterback controversy anymore, however. If you see Simpson come Saturday, it means Alabama mopped the floor with Wisconsin.

RUNNING BACKS

Alabama has two home-grown running backs in Jam Miller and Justice Haynes. Both will be deployed almost interchangeably; Haynes has logged 28 snaps while Miller has logged 27. Miller has 20 carries for 194 yards and two scores while Haynes has 17 carries for 148 yards and two scores. It's a true two-headed monster in the backfield. Both backs are compact, downhill runners. Neither offers much as a receiver; Miller has one catch for eight yards this year, and that's the extent to which these tailbacks have been involved in the passing game. Expect a heavy dose of these two as Alabama tries to capitalize on the run game weaknesses the Badgers have put on tape through two games.

WIDE RECEIVERS

This isn't quite the same room that once deployed Devonta Smith, Jalen Waddle Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs, but this unit still has some definite playmakers, including one of the most exciting young talents in the sport. That would be Ryan Williams, the former No. 4 overall player in the class of 2024. He's immediately asserted himself as Alabama's top receiver, amassing six catches for 207 yards and three touchdowns in two games. Williams is only 17 years old and is already one of the better wideouts in the SEC. The Mobile, Ala. native plays the X for the Crimson Tide and will have the undivided attention of Wisconsin's secondary. Z receiver Germie Bernard is another dangerous playmaker. Head coach Kalen DeBoer brought him over from Washington when he took the Alabama gig, and he's found a starting role right away. Bernard has proven to be a good possession receiver, and he got going against South Florida with four catches for 53 yards. Kendrick Law is the third official starter, but he only has one catch for a 22-yard touchdown this season. Kobe Prentice, his backup at the H receiver, has reeled in five catches for 77 yards and has more production to speak of throughout his career. Caleb Odom, meanwhile, is another blue-chip freshman receiver who sees playing time. He's recorded three catches for 29 yards. Alabama has a staple of capable contributors at wideout, but Williams and Bernard are far and away the main attractions. The dominate the pass snaps at wideout and are the two most dangerous pass-catchers the Tide have.

TIGHT ENDS

Alabama's tight ends have been very quiet as receivers to open the season. They line up as in-line players most of the time, although starter CJ Dippre certainly has some receiving chops. The former Maryland Terrapin leads the Tide's tight ends statistically this season with two catches for 20 yards. He'll line up mainly in-line and in the slot, while fellow tight end Josh Cuevas plays in-line 63 percent of the time, per Pro Football Focus. Those two are the players that get legitimate playing time. Head coach Kalen DeBoer historically gets his tight ends plenty involved in the passing game, but that hasn't come to fruition this season.

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN

Alabama's offensive line has arguably been its biggest question mark this season. First and foremost, it needed to replace top-10 NFL Draft selection J.C. Latham at right tackle. That hasn't gone according to plan, as the new right tackle Wilkin Formby has struggled in pass-protection, especially against South Florida. Meanwhile, its starting left tackle Kadyn Proctor hasn't played at all this season and is questionable for Saturday in Madison. The biggest constants have been center Parker Brailsford and right guard Jaeden Roberts. Those two have held their spots down and played well for the most part. Questionable play and injuries have forced the Tide to shuffle their offensive front quite a bit. At least three players have seen snaps at every position on the starting five. The convoluted nature of Alabama's starting five on the offensive line raises some question marks about who will play Saturday, but assuming Proctor (who's listed as a starter in the Tide's weekly depth chart) makes his return in Madison, this figures to be Alabama's starting five from left to right: Proctor, Tyler Booker, Brailsford, Roberts and Formby. There's a chance the struggling Formby rotates some with former five-star prospect Elijah Pritchett, who is also dealing with an injury of his own. Overall, this is an offensive line with obvious talent and clear pedigree, but one that's still meshing together.

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN

This defensive line starts with nose tackle Tim Keenan. He's tied for third on the team in tackles and has 1.5 sacks through two games. He's a force to be reckoned with on the interior of the defensive line, Tim Smith mans the defensive tackle spot, and he's logged six tackles in 2024 after a season in which he posted 31 tackles and two sacks. Jah-Marien Latham holds down the final starting spot on the defensive line, and he's been a rotational piece for the Tide who has finally locked down a starting spot in his redshirt senior season. Between those three starters, Alabama has plenty of experience in its defensive trenches. The backups to know are LT Overton and Damon Payne Jr. Both players are juniors who also rotate with the starters and the pair has combined for seven tackles this season. Overall, this unit is experienced and rock solid, with Keenan as the biggest playmaker to keep an eye on.

LINEBACKERS

Alabama has an excellent starting inside linebacker duo with Jihadd Campbell and Devontae Lawson. They're first and second on the team in tackles, respectively, and they're the heart and soul of this Crimson Tide defense. Campbell plays the Mike, while Lawson mans the "Stinger" position in coordinator Kane Wommack's unit. Redshirt freshman Qua Russaw rounds out the starters at linebacker, and he plays the "Wolf" position. In Alabama's defense, that roughly translates to edge rusher, although he will also line up in the box. Russaw had a hot start against Western Kentucky in the opener with four tackles, one for a loss and a quarterback hurry. In case you were wondering who the primary playmakers are on this defense, backup inside linebacker Justin Jefferson is third on the team in tackles. He's made an impact with 12 tackles and a sack, but has also missed 30.8 percent of his tackle attempts thus far, per Pro Football Focus. Russaw's backup on the edge, Que Robinson, has two sacks already to go along with eight tackles. Alabama lacks a true superstar at linebacker, but they'll play plenty of them, all of whom can make an impact.

CORNERBACKS

Zabien Brown and Domani Jackson are the starters on the outside. Both are intriguing players. Brown is a true freshman former five-star prospect who was ranked as the No. 3 cornerback in his class. Hailing from California powerhouse and noted Alabama pipeline high school Mater Dei, he could be next up in a long line of Crimson Tide superstars from the Golden State. Jackson, meanwhile, is a USC transfer who started for the Trojans in 2023. He was also a five-star recruit and top three cornerback coming out of high school. Both players have gotten off to excellent starts, as they've been targeted a combined nine times and allowed just two catches. The starting slot corner is DeVonta Smith. People with that name tend to fare well in Tuscaloosa, and Smith has gotten off to a good start to the season. Despite allowing a catch on five of the seven times he's been targeted in coverage, he's only allowed 24 yards, per Pro Football Focus. Jalen Mbakwe and DaShawn Jones are the backups on the outside, and Red Morgan is the next man up at nickel. All three have gotten playing time in the Tide's season-opening blowouts, but this cornerback room relies heavily on its starters.

SAFETIES

Alabama lost superstar safety Caleb Downs to the transfer portal and ultimately Ohio State, but this group remains solid on the back end. The Tide reeled in Michigan transfer Keon Sabb and paired him with incumbent Malachi Moore to make up their starting safety duo. Both players have gotten off to a hot start this fall. Moore has logged nine tackles and two pass breakups, while Sabb has five tackles and two interceptions. Those two dominate the reps at safety, but Bray Hubbard will also get some run in the defensive backfield. He's very capable as well, as despite only playing 29 total snaps, he's logged 10 tackles through two games.