News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-27 14:30:42 -0500') }} football Edit

First visit to Wisconsin a success for 2021 Brayden McDonald

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
@McNamaraRivals
Editor
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

Running back Brayden McDonald was able to watch arguably the top player at his projected this past weekend at Wisconsin.

A 6-foot-1, 235-pound junior from Archbishop Alter High School in Ohio, McDonald spoke with Badgers running back Jonathan Taylor after UW's big win over Michigan.

Brayden McDonald
Brayden McDonald (Rivals.com)
New annual subscriptions only | Offer valid while supplies last or through 09.29.19
New annual subscriptions only | Offer valid while supplies last or through 09.29.19
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}