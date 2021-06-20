Braeden Moore started his relationship with Wisconsin virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This weekend changed that after he took his official visit to Madison with his parents and two younger siblings.

Meeting with the coaching staff and building that in-person relationship was one of the highlights during the visit.

"Obviously, we have over the phone but it's definitely not the same as Zoom calls," Moore told BadgerBlitz.com on Sunday morning. "It's so funny how a Zoom call for 30 minutes just showing the campus is not it. It's really not. It's impossible.

"You go to campus you're like, 'Oh my gosh! What in the world. This is not on the Zoom call.' Really it's so nice to be back. It's very nice to be back and just meeting with these coaches face-to-face for the first time. So it was very fun and pretty humbling."