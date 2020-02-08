“I grew up playing the game with a lot of intensity, a lot of passion, a lot of emotion,” he said. “With that being said, I’ll always play intense. There’s never an intent to cut a corner or to be dirty. I’m just trying to do whatever I can to win the game and leave it all out on the floor.”

But the junior guard for the University of Wisconsin knows that not everything in life is as simple as black and white.

MADISON, Wis. – Brad Davison understands the stigma that some have permanently attached to his name. He’s been called dirty, a cheater and a player who cuts corners to get an advantage. He’s not denying that some of the situations he’s found himself in over the last three years could warrant those labels.

Davison hasn’t spoken to reporters since Jan.27 following Wisconsin’s loss at Iowa due to his class schedule conflicting with post practice media availability, so Friday was his first chance to address a decision by the Big Ten to suspend him for Wisconsin’s Feb.1 game against Michigan State.

In the final seconds of the above-mentioned contest, as he moved around a screen set by Iowa’s CJ McCaffery, Davison’s left arm contacted McCaffery’s upper leg near his groin. No foul was called initially, but a video review that followed assessed him with a flagrant-1 personal foul.

“I think perception becomes reality sometimes in circumstances like this,” Davison said. “I’m going as hard as I can, am moving as hard as I can. That was my arm and it did wrap around his leg, so people can say what they want about it. I know my intentions are never that.”

The Big Ten didn’t agree, as conference commission Kevin Warren said in a statement announcing the suspension that the Big Ten, “will not tolerate behavior that compromises the health and safety of our student-athletes or crosses the line of aggressive, competitive play.”

Warren’s statement added that Davison has “a pattern of similar behavior has been previously established.” While no incidents were cited, Davison was assessed a flagrant-1 penalty last season for hitting then-Marquette forward Joey Hauser in the groin and has been accused by the Minnesota fan base for attempting to trip players in last season and the season prior.

Head coach Greg Gard – while not debating the flagrant-1 foul that Davison was assessed – vehemently disagreed that it warranted an additional penalty that came two days after the game.

“That was the point where it should have been ended and dropped,” Gard said. “My problem with this is, where are we going with the flagrant-1 (fouls) now? Are they all subject to review and suspension? We’ve really painted with a very broad brush and opened Pandora’s Box of where this can go.”

Like his head coach, Davison said the suspension news was “a shock” to him.

“You try and do so much to be a part of the game,” Davison said. “And then to have the game taken away from you, really unfortunate and sad for my team.”

Since then, however, Davison has kept an upbeat attitude. Gard, assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft and former strength and conditioning coach Erik Helland accompanied Davison to his pastor’s house later that night. Davison also said he’s received countless phone calls and text messages supporting him.

“It showed me how thankful I should be for my support system,” Davison said.

He’s continues to stay off social media, a policy he instituted for himself at the beginning of the season and has helped him avoid the venom being spewed his way.

“One quote my dad always says is don’t take criticism from people you wouldn’t take advise from,” Davison said.

Even on game day, which he thought was going to be emotionally challenge for him, turned out to be a joy. Relegated to the scout team for the two days leading into the game, Davison sat next to assistant coach Alando Tucker and became part cheerleader and part coach for his teammates during the 64-63 upset over No.14 Michigan State.

“It was one of my favorite games of the year,” Davison said. “It was so much fun being able to be out there with the guys, being able to see the game from a different perspective. Coach Gard said it was a little too early to start my coaching career, but I really enjoyed it. Whether in timeouts or in halftime, I tried to encourage the guys, tell them what I saw and be there for them. They went out there and played really, really well and got us a big home win.”

Needing to rack up more wins to clinch an NCAA Tournament bid for the 21st time in the last 22 years, has proved challenging. UW has struggled to string together wins considering its ugly 3-9 record away from home and must blocked out more off-the-court drama with Helland resigning his post Thursday following the use of a racial epithet.

Not surprisingly, Davison has been one of the players to take the lead, helping shut out the outside noise and circle the wagons.

“We’ve had adversity; it’s an opportunity for us to get closer together,” Davison said. “It’s forced us to lean on one another, look each other in the eye and have some meaningful conversation that hopefully will propel us forward.”