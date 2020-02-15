Tying the program record with eight 3-pointers, Davison’s career-high-tying 30 points helped the Badgers turn a close game into an 81-64 blowout over Nebraska at Pinnacle Bank Arena Saturday afternoon.

Slumping through four ugly shooting performance, with a one-game suspension from the Big Ten thrown in, junior Brad Davison warmed up in a big moment for the University of Wisconsin.

Juniors D’Mitrik Trice and Micah Potter chipped in 15 points in the first half for Wisconsin (15-10, 8-6 Big Ten), which won its first road game in 35 days, moved into a tie for fifth place in the conference (2.5 games behind Maryland) and avoided a second Quadrant-3 loss on its NCAA Tournament resume.

In the first meeting between the two schools in Madison, Wisconsin turned a 39-38 halftime lead into a runaway victory by hitting a school-record 18 3-pointers. This time around, also with UW leading 39-38 at the break, the Badgers delivered a bevy of offensive haymakers.

In what turned out to be a 23-7 run, including a stretch of 16 straight points for the visitors, the Badgers started with Nate Reuvers (13) scoring inside and continued with Trice, Davison and Aleem Ford hitting 3-pointers off quick ball movement.

Not only did Trice go 5-for-6 on 3-point shots, the junior finished with five assists and zero turnovers, giving him 30 assists and only seven miscues in the last five games.

Nebraska (7-18, 2-12) chipped a 17-point deficit down to 10, but Davison (two 3-pointers) and Potter scored eight points on the next three possessions to squash any thoughts of a comeback.

The Huskers got 17 points from Haanif Cheatham in dropping their 10th straight game.

Wisconsin returns home to begin a two-game homestand that starts with Purdue on Tuesday night.