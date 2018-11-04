Lorne Bowman: "UW is one of the best schools and programs in the country"
Lorne Bowman's official visit to the University of Wisconsin coincided with the start of the Badgers' 2018-19 season, an exhibition win Friday night over UW-Oshkosh.
Now, head coach Greg Gard and his staff would like the 6-foot-2, 180-pound point guard from St. Mary's High School in Michigan to start a run of commitments in the 2020 recruiting class.
