Lorne Bowman's official visit to the University of Wisconsin coincided with the start of the Badgers' 2018-19 season, an exhibition win Friday night over UW-Oshkosh.

Now, head coach Greg Gard and his staff would like the 6-foot-2, 180-pound point guard from St. Mary's High School in Michigan to start a run of commitments in the 2020 recruiting class.