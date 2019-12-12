News More News
Bowl prep check-in: Grading Wisconsin's offense

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Editor
@McNamaraRivals
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.
Through 13 contests this fall, Wisconsin is averaging 34.6 points per game, good for 21st in college football.

Nationally, Wisconsin's total offense ranks lower, as the Badgers are averaging 441.8 yards per game (37th place). One stat UW always ranks well in is rushing per game, and this year is no different. Currently, Wisconsin is averaging 240.5 yards per contest, which places it at No. 15 in the nation.

But how have the various position players performed this season? We take a look at the Badgers' snap counts and their ratings from Pro Football Focus with one game remaining this season. If you are looking at the snap count total, the grand total for the offense so far this year is 907. Wisconsin has run the football 545 times and passed it 362 times.

Players listed have played above 40 snaps through 13 games.

Jack Coan
Jack Coan (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)
QUARTERBBACK
Player Snap Count Pass Run  Overall

Jack Coan

851

77.5

61.6

78.3

Graham Mertz

40

79.1

64.1

82.1
Jonathan Taylor
Jonathan Taylor (Darren Lee Photography)
