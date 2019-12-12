Through 13 contests this fall, Wisconsin is averaging 34.6 points per game, good for 21st in college football.

Nationally, Wisconsin's total offense ranks lower, as the Badgers are averaging 441.8 yards per game (37th place). One stat UW always ranks well in is rushing per game, and this year is no different. Currently, Wisconsin is averaging 240.5 yards per contest, which places it at No. 15 in the nation.

But how have the various position players performed this season? We take a look at the Badgers' snap counts and their ratings from Pro Football Focus with one game remaining this season. If you are looking at the snap count total, the grand total for the offense so far this year is 907. Wisconsin has run the football 545 times and passed it 362 times.

Players listed have played above 40 snaps through 13 games.