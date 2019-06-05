News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-05 17:22:32 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Both Davis brothers now have an offer from Wisconsin

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
@McNamaraRivals
Editor
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

When Jordan Davis picked up an offer from Wisconsin on Wednesday, he didn't have to turn far to tell his twin brother, Jonathan Davis, the good news.

Both prospects from La Crosse (WI) High School were on campus for an unofficial visit when the 6-foot-5, 185-pound rising senior received his scholarship from head coach Greg Gard.

Lwa2a0vpxqytibi8h8sk
Jordan Davis (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)
Yhmp9b3gyu1swwjfjwdk
premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}