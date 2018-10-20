Wisconsin’s banged-up defense is utilizing a next-man-up philosophy, but based on strong safety Evan Bondoc’s effort in the Badgers’ 49-20 win against Illinois, observers wouldn’t know it was the Madison native’s first career start.

Bondoc intercepted Illini quarterback AJ Bush with 9 minutes, 4 seconds in the second quarter, had a forced fumble and five tackles (1.5 for loss) in the victory.



The Madison Edgewood High School graduate and former walk-on started at strong safety in place of senior D’Cota Dixon, who was sidelined with a right foot injury.

Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst said he was pleased with Bondoc’s contributions.

“It was great having Bondoc, who showed up, had a pick, caused a fumble,” he said of the redshirt senior, who was put on scholarship last season. “(Illinois) had some noticeable fits and tackles in the run game.

“There's a guy that's been doing a ton for this program. To see him get his opportunity, then do well with it, that's awesome.”

Bondoc also got reps on special teams, and said he’s always ready to step in, no matter the situation.

“I just tried to prepare the best I could,” he said. “It’s no different than the other weeks, though. “You’re always ready to play. That’s kind of the mindset we have in our room that it’s always next man up, if someone goes down.

“You’ve got to prepare like you’re going to play because we have a standard, as a room, and we want to keep that no matter who was on the field.”

Sophomore safety Eric Burrell got his first career start – at free safety – in last week’s setback at Michigan. Burrell led the Badgers with 11 tackles against the Wolverines. In his second start on Saturday against Illinois Burrell stepped in for Scott Nelson, who’s been out with a right foot injury. Burrell said that players on defense are showing their value and hard work they’ve put him, despite lack of playing time.

"Yeah, Bondy, who would have thought?” Burrell said. “People have been doubting us since the start of the season, the young secondary that we have, but I think we went out there and had fun. Bondy, he (did) a hell of a job. Hats off to him.”

There’s little doubt that the experience Bondoc had in the win, will resonate with him for a long time to come. Taking the field at Camp Randall Stadium is something he’d been pondering for many years.

“Ever since I was kid,” Bondoc said. “I grew up in Madison and have been a Badger fan all my life, so It’s something I’ve been looking forward to and dreaming of. It was pretty cool.”