With Wisconsin's 2018 season just two days away from kicking off, the BadgerBlitz.com staff made three bold predictions for this fall. Answers are provided by staff members John Veldhuis Jon McNamara and Jonathan Mills.

John Veldhuis

Kendric Pryor

Kendric Pryor will lead Wisconsin in receptions in 2018 I’m actually kind of flipping on this a bit, because at the end of spring camp I thought that A.J. Taylor might have a chance to lead the team in receptions. I still think he has a chance to do that, but with Qunitez Cephus suspended indefinitely, Danny Davis suspended for two games, and a new No. 1 tight end in the mix I wouldn’t be surprised if Pryor becomes the team’s primary deep threat and leads the team in receptions. He had a great fall camp this year and proved that he can make things happen with the ball in his hands at the end of the season last year, and he’s my pick to break out of this wide receiver group in 2018. Alex Hornibrook will throw 11 or fewer interceptions I think this sounds bolder than it actually is. Yes, Alex Hornibrook had a penchant for throwing interceptions last year (15 in 14 games). But he was also a victim of some bad luck on tipped balls, and I think he’s taken a step forward over the last few months. Plus, remember that Joel Stave threw 11 in 2015 out of 370 attempts (Hornibrook had 318 attempts last year), and Scott Tolzien threw 11 in 2009 as a junior out of 328 attempts. If Hornibrook’s luck turns around a little bit and he improves his decision making during games then I think we’ll see his interception total come down to earth a bit. Scott Nelson will lead UW in interceptions This to me says more about the player than the position. A safety has actually led the Badgers in picks in each of the last three years (Joe Ferguson in 2017, Leo Musso in 2016, and Tanner McEvoy in 2015) so it wouldn’t be shocking to see another safety led the way in this category. But I’m expecting big things from Nelson, who seemed to earn the trust of the coaching staff very early on in his career - and the respect of his teammates, like D’Cota Dixon, who have said that they’re not worried about Nelson being ready to get back on the football field after a redshirt season. Nelson showed a nose for the football during fall camp, too, so don’t be surprised if he turns into an instant playmaker for the Badgers.

Jon McNamara

Kayden Lyles

Kayden Lyles stays on the defensive line This is one we may not have a solid answer on until next spring, but I believe Kayden Lyles, a converted offensive lineman, will stay on the defensive side of the ball after a productive 2018 season. The fact that Lyles, a redshirt freshman, has already established himself as a starter at end speaks to both his talent and the lack of depth on the d-line. And because of Wisconsin's ability to recruit at a high level at his former position, I believe Lyles will prove to be too valuable to move. I know the staff insists this is a one-year move for Lyles, but I'll believe it when I see it. Taiwan Deal rushes for over 600 yards in 2018 Fifth-year senior Taiwan Deal is, in my opinion, one of the most intriguing players on Wisconsin's entire roster heading into the season opener. An injury-plagued career has limited the former four-star prospect to just 667 career rushing yards and six touchdowns during his time in Madison. But if Deal is able to stay healthy, he is probably the most talented back on the team not named Jonathan Taylor. Look for Deal to work as the No. 2 tailback and finish his time at UW on a high note. Aron Cruickshank has at least one touchdown in three different areas It's going to be really interesting to see how Wisconsin uses true freshman Aron Cruickshank, who is electric with the ball in his hands. This fall, I'm predicting Cruickshank scores at least one touchdown in three different ways: Receiving, on the ground (think jet-sweep) and in the special teams return game.

Jonathan Mills

Andrew Van Ginkel