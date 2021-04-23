Bobby April reaches out to 2022 three-star DT Mason Graham
Wisconsin has already locked in official visits with top defensive tackle targets Curtis Neal, Felix Hixon and Qunetel Jones in June
But the coaching staff is still looking for other options across the country, a list that now includes Mason Graham, a junior from Servite High School in California.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news