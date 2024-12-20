Billy Edwards Jr. ready for 'Keys to the Ferrari' in Grimes' new offense

Transfer portal quarterbacks are pulled in all kinds of directions by the desire for better opportunities, better coaching and better NIL dollars. Former Maryland Terrapin quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. admitted that part of his desire to transfer was simply to see what's out there, what kind of doors he'd opened for himself.

Many things attracted Edwards to Madison, but after immediately clicking with new offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes, the gunslinger's choice was made much easier.

“On my official visit, we sat there and watched tape for three, three and a half hours. They had to cut us short to go to dinner, or else we probably would’ve been in there the rest of the night," Edwards told BadgerBlitz.com