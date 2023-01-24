The transfer portal window for December and January officially closed last week and while there will still be plenty of movement with commitments in the coming days, most programs have settled on a majority of their offseason transfer additions heading into the spring semester. In this feature, Rivals.com takes a look at 10 transfers that will have the biggest impact heading into the 2023 season for teams in the Big Ten Conference.

1. QB Tanner Mordecai - Wisconsin

Former SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai hoping to lead new regime at Wisconsin (USA Today Sports)

Mordecai racked up 7,152 passing yards with 72 touchdowns and 22 interceptions the past two seasons at SMU. He is poised to take over the starting job at Wisconsin in what should be a massive upgrade at quarterback. With Phil Longo serving as offensive coordinator under new head coach Luke Fickell, the Badgers' offense should undertake a brand new identity.

2. DB Ja'Quan Sheppard - Maryland

Former Cincinnati DB Ja'Quan Sheppard is ready to bring his All-AAC talents to the Big Ten (USA Today Sports)

The Terps can put points on the scoreboard with anyone; they just need help stopping the opposition. The addition of Sheppard was a huge get for Maryland this offseason. The reigning All-AAC First-Team performer is coming off a season where he lead Cincinnati with 10 pass breakups while also racking up 50 tackles and 4.5 tackles for loss.

3. QB Cade McNamara - Iowa

Former Michigan QB Cade McNamara looks to revamp Iowa's offense (USA Today Sports)

A big pickup for Iowa as it looks to create a major spark to its offense heading into next season. McNamara helped guide Michigan to a 12-2 record, a Big Ten title and a playoff berth during the 2021 season. He'll have two seasons of eligibility remaining after passing for 3,181 yards with 21 touchdowns and seven interceptions during his time with the Wolverines.

4. OL Ben Scott - Nebraska

Former Arizona State center Ben Scott will make an instant impact at Nebraska (USA Today Sports)

Nebraska's offensive line was one of the worst in the Big Ten last season, so adding a skilled veteran like Scott is a huge addition for Matt Rhule and the Cornhuskers. Scott started 28 games at right tackle and center throughout his four-year tenure with Arizona State. During the 2022 season, Scott started 11 games at center for the Sun Devils and that is likely where he'll fit in at Nebraska with Trent Hixson moving on from the program.

5. WR Dante Cephas - Penn State

Dante Cephas is expected to be a big weapon for Penn State (USA Today Sports)

After racking up 130 catches for 1,984 receiving yards with 12 touchdowns and averaging over 15 yards per catch the past two seasons at Kent State, there was a reason Cephas was one of the most sought-after receivers in the transfer portal. Penn State added a go-to, big-play weapon in a season where it will usher in a new quarterback after the departure of Sean Clifford.

6. DB Ja'Had Carter - Ohio State

Former Syracuse safety Ja'Had Carter is a big offseason pickup for Ohio State (USA Today Sports)

Carter comes to Ohio State after starting 28 games at safety for Syracuse over three seasons. Throughout his tenure with the Orange, Carter earned All-Freshman honors and was honorable mention this past season. Carter tallied 136 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, and five interceptions while at Syracuse.

7. OL Ladarius Henderson - Michigan

Former Arizona State OL LaDarius Henderson will help reload the Michigan front line (USA Today Sports)

The Wolverines pulled in an impressive transfer class along the offensive line led by Henderson, a former Arizona State standout. During his time with the Sun Devils, Henderson started 29 games over four seasons at both tackle spots and left guard. He'll bring a ton of experience and versatility to Michigan's offensive line heading into the 2023 season.

8. QB Hudson Card - Purdue

Former Texas QB Hudson Card looking for a fresh start at Purdue (USA Today Sports)

New Purdue head coach Ryan Walters needed a sure-fire starter heading into the 2023 season and got one in the former Texas quarterback. During his three seasons with the Longhorns, Card threw for 1,523 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also did a solid job in place of an injured Quinn Ewers this past season.

9. LB Ernest Hausmann - Michigan

Former Nebraska LB Ernest Hausmann had a big freshman season, he'll continue his career at Michigan (USA Today Sports)

Hausmann is coming off a breakout true freshman season with Nebraska where he appeared in 10 games for the Cornhuskers, earning seven starts while recording 54 tackles, one sack and one fumble recovery. Now, the Wolverines will reap the rewards of one of the best, young defenders in the Big Ten and perhaps the nation.

10. QB Luke Altmyer - Illinois

Former Ole Miss QB Luke Altmyer looking to establish himself at Illinois (USA Today Sports)