Big Ten schools keeping a close eye on senior David Skogman
MUSKEGO - Arguably the top in-state prospect in Wisconsin's 2019 cycle remains unsigned, and that's good news for schools still looking to add a final piece to their senior recruiting classes.
A handful of programs, including four from the Big Ten, are keeping close tabs on David Skogman, a 6-foot-10, 200-pound center from Waukesha West High School.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news