Big Ten Power Rankings: Week 4

Each week during the regular season, BadgerBlitz.com will compile a power rankings article that ranks each program in the conference from best to worst. There was little movement at the top this week, with two of the best teams in the conference on bye. Still, there was plenty of movement in the lower half of the rankings. Without further ado, here's every team in the conference ranked from first to worst:

Illinois wideout Pat Bryant. (Photo by USA Today Sports)

1. Ohio State Buckeyes

WEEK 3 RESULT: Bye PREVIOUS RANK: 1 MOVEMENT: N/A Ohio State didn't play this week, but that's not nearly enough for this team to lose the throne as the top team in the conference. The Buckeyes should have another slaughter on their hands in Week 4 when they host Marshall with an eye-popping 40-point spread.

2. USC Trojans

WEEK 3 RESULT: Bye PREVIOUS RANK: 2 MOVEMENT: N/A USC has another top-25 showdown on tap next week against Michigan where they open as 5.5 point favorites. Given how impressive this team has looked through two games? That seems like a lock.

3. Oregon Ducks

WEEK 3 RESULT: Beat Oregon State, 49-14 PREVIOUS RANK: 3 MOVEMENT: N/A The Ducks finally looked like the Ducks in the Civil War. It was odd to watch this historical rivalry matchup in Week 3, but Oregon made sure that it handled its business. The ground game finally got going to the tune of 240 yards and 7.5 yards-per-carry, while quarterback Dillon Gabriel made some big plays through the air. They'll have a bye week before taking on the reeling UCLA Bruins.

4. Penn State Nittany Lions

WEEK 3 RESULT: Bye PREVIOUS RANK: 4 MOVEMENT: N/A Penn State, like the teams above it, stays put. The Nittany Lions have a light week as they get set to host Kent State, and won't be truly tested until Oct. 12 against USC.

5. Nebraska Cornhuskers

WEEK 3 RESULT: Beat Northern Iowa, 34-3 PREVIOUS RANK: 5 MOVEMENT: N/A The hype train is officially at full steam ahead for Nebraska and freshman quarterback Dylan Raiola. They've climbed from No. 9 in these rankings, but still haven't logged that impressive of a victory — again, we know Colorado isn't that impressive of a team collectively. Still, the hype is real in Lincoln and the Huskers' upcoming tilt with No. 24 Illinois should be absolute fireworks under the Friday Night Lights.

6. Illinois Illini

WEEK 3 RESULT: Beat Central Michigan, 30-9 PREVIOUS RANK: 8 MOVEMENT: +2 Illinois just keeps winning. Second-year starting quarterback Luke Altmyer continues to play well, and is it time to start talking about Pat Bryant as one of the best wideouts in the Big Ten? The 6-foot-3 senior has 15 catches for 235 yards and four scores through three games. Next up for the Illini? A huge clash with Nebraska in Lincoln.

7. Michigan Wolverines

WEEK 3 RESULT: Beat Arkansas State, 28-18 PREVIOUS RANK: 7 MOVEMENT: N/A What, were we supposed to be impressed with a 10-point victory over Arkansas State? One that led head coach Sherrone Moore to announce a quarterback change at the beginning of the week? Alex Orji is set to replace Davis Warren at signal-caller for the Wolverines as it really starts to hit the fan in Ann Arbor.

8. Indiana Hoosiers

WEEK 3 RESULT: Beat UCLA, 42-13 PREVIOUS RANK: 10 MOVEMENT: +2 Indiana's Week 3 game was something Big Ten fans were waiting for since the day it was announced that the West Coast schools were joining the conference: a good old-fashioned beat down of one of said West Coast schools by a blue-collar, heartland-based program. Indiana ran the ball relatively well, but the biggest story was the excellent performance by quarterback Kurtis Rourke, who tossed for 307 yards and four touchdowns. He's gotten off to a phenomenal start in Bloomington and the Hoosiers are 3-0.

9. Rutgers Scarlet Knights

WEEK 3 RESULT: Bye PREVIOUS RANK: 9 MOVEMENT: N/A Rutgers remains at No. 9 after an idle week. Despite two blowout wins, the Scarlet Knights haven't looked particularly impressive. Their biggest test of the season awaits in Week 4 with Virginia Tech on the road.

10. Washington Huskies

WEEK 3 RESULT: Lost to Washington State, 24-19 PREVIOUS RANK: 6 MOVEMENT: -4 Washington looked good through two weeks against lesser foes, but you kinda felt like you were waiting for the other shoe to drop with this team. That happened in an apple cup loss, as Cougars' quarterback John Mateer beat the Huskies with both his arm and his legs. This is a tough out-of-conference loss Washington will need to shake off before it opens its Big Ten slate against Northwestern this week.

11. Iowa Hawkeyes

WEEK 3 RESULT: Beat Troy, 38-21 PREVIOUS RANK: 12 MOVEMENT: +1 For starters, Troy is a bad team. They're currently one of 12 winless FBS programs. Iowa didn't exactly blow them out of the water, which isn't surprising given the continued ineptitude of this offense. Speaking of which, another week, another lackluster performance from Cade McNamara. While he completed 19-of-23 passes for 176 yards, he remains miles away from being a difference-maker at gunslinger.

12. Michigan State Spartans

WEEK 3 RESULT: Beat Prairie View A&M, 40-0 PREVIOUS RANK: 14 MOVEMENT: +2 Michigan State is quietly 3-0 with a 1-0 mark in conference play. Now, the Spartans won't always get to play Florida Atlantic and Prairie View A&M. In fact, they'll have to travel to face the upstart Boston College Eagles in Week 4. But while it's certainly not the sexiest 3-0 record, its hard for this team that debuted at No. 17 in these rankings complain with this start to the season.

13. Maryland Terrapins

WEEK 3 RESULT: Beat Virginia, 27-13 PREVIOUS RANK: 15 MOVEMENT: +2 Virginia is a pretty vanilla out-of-conference opponent, even as a Power Four school. Still, credit Maryland for taking care of business on the road. Terps' quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. will need to improve his efficiency drastically, but he can worry about that in Week 3 against FCS Villanova.

14. Minnesota Gophers

WEEK 3 RESULT: Beat Nevada, 27-0 PREVIOUS RANK: 17 MOVEMENT: +3 After a brutal Week 1 loss, Minnesota hasn't let an opponent score on them. Now, those opponents were Rhode Island and Nevada, but the latter is a program that appears to be on the rise and poised to make some noise in the Mountain West. It was close between the Gophers and the Badgers for this spot, but Minnesota has simply looked better the past two weeks.

15. Wisconsin Badgers

WEEK 3 RESULT: Lost to Alabama, 42-10 PREVIOUS RANK: 11 MOVEMENT: -4 There's no shame in getting blown out by Alabama, even on your home turf. The Crimson Tide have been doing that to respectable opponents for decades. But what causes such a drastic fall in these rankings is Wisconsin's extremely concerning, utter lack of identity. Oh, and the Badgers also lost their starting quarterback to a torn ACL. Things are grim in Madison.

16. Northwestern Wildcats

WEEK 3 RESULT: Beat Eastern Illinois, 31-7 PREVIOUS RANK: 18 MOVEMENT: +2 Blowing out an FCS team isn't enough to convince anyone that the Wildcats are a threat this season after barely beating Miami (OH) in the opener and falling to Duke in overtime. The good news for the Wildcats is that new starting quarterback Jack Lausch put together a solid performance. We'll see if that carries over into Week 4 against the Huskies in Seattle.

17. UCLA Bruins

WEEK 3 RESULT: Lost to Indiana, 42-13 PREVIOUS RANK: 16 MOVEMENT: -1 Point blank, this team looks abysmal. Indiana is better than people thought, but not smack-you-around-at-home-to-the-tune-of-42-points better than people thought. I'm not sure the Bruins' Big Ten debut could've gone worse.

18. Purdue Boilermakers