Each week during the regular season, BadgerBlitz.com will compile a power rankings article that ranks each program in the conference from best to worst. Intra-conference play started in Week 2, and resulted in plenty of movement in the pecking order. Without further ado, here's every team in the conference ranked from first to worst:

Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola helped lead the Cornhuskers to a big-time win over Colorado. (USA Today Sports)

1. Ohio State Buckeyes

WEEK 2 RESULT: Beat Western Michigan, 56-0 PREVIOUS RANK: 1 MOVEMENT: N/A Ohio State rolled over another MAC opponent in Week 2. They'll have one more cakewalk against Marshall next week before their Big Ten slate starts. After a slower start in the opener, this offense is really starting to look as dangerous as the sum of its parts.

2. USC Trojans

WEEK 2 RESULT: Beat Utah State, 48-0 PREVIOUS RANK: 2 MOVEMENT: N/A USC remains near the top of the pecking order after a dominant performance against the Aggies. The Trojans are looking like a team that should not have been slept on. Quarterback Miller Moss wasn't quite as efficient in the win, but that's splitting hairs. As for this defense, led by new coordinator D'Anton Lynn? It look worlds apart from the USC defense of last season.

3. Oregon Ducks

WEEK 2 RESULT: Beat Boise State, 37-24 PREVIOUS RANK: 4 MOVEMENT: +1 An extremely narrow victory over the Broncos' wouldn't normally merit a jump in the rankings, but this is more about what other teams in the conference did than the Ducks' Week 2 result. Still, concerns abound in Eugene: the run game remains tepid, turnovers are an issue and Boise State averaged 6.7 yards-per-carry.

4. Penn State Nittany Lions

WEEK 2 RESULT: Beat Bowling Green, 34-27 PREVIOUS RANK: 3 MOVEMENT: -1 Penn State was on upset watch all afternoon, and didn't pull away until the closing minutes of the third quarter against Bowling Green. Defensive coordinator Tom Allen had a particularly rough day, as his former quarterback when he was the head coach at Indiana Connor Bazelak had his way with the Nittany Lions for much of the afternoon. An alarming result, to be sure, but Penn State clearly remains one of the four best teams in this conference.

5. Nebraska Cornhuskers

WEEK 2 RESULT: Beat Colorado, 28-10 PREVIOUS RANK: 7 MOVEMENT: +2 Most are aware that despite the glitz and glamour associated with Colorado, the Buffaloes aren't actually that good of a team. Regardless, this was an impressive win for the Huskers as they hosted Coach Prime and his superstars and emerged with a dominant victory. True freshman quarterback Dylan Raiola wasn't electrifying, but he was efficient and kept the ball out of harms' way in his first real collegiate test.

6. Washington Huskies

WEEK 2 RESULT: Beat Eastern Michigan, 30-9 PREVIOUS RANK: 6 MOVEMENT: N/A Washington has yet to move in these rankings. Its Week 2 dismantling of Eastern Michigan was a good, clean 21-point victory. Quarterback Will Rogers was surgical, completing 21-of-26 passes and throwing for four touchdowns. The ground game racked up 6.6 yards-per-carry, while the defense amassed seven sacks and nine tackles-for-loss. We should learn more about this team next week in the Apple Cup against Washington State.

7. Michigan Wolverines

WEEK 2 RESULT: Lost to No. 3 Texas, 31-12 PREVIOUS RANK: 5 MOVEMENT: -2 Michigan was exposed against the Longhorns. Now, Texas is undoubtably one of the best teams in the nation, but this alleged vaunted defense was nowhere to be found in Ann Arbor. Couple that with an offense with extremely limited playmakers on the outside and a questionable quarterback situation, and the Wolverines aren't the team many thought they were.

8. Illinois Illini

WEEK 2 RESULT: Beat No. 19 Kansas, 23-17 PREVIOUS RANK: 13 MOVEMENT: +5 It wasn't all that pretty, but a Xavier Scott pick-six was the difference in a huge win for this football program. Long — and accurately — described as a basketball school, this is a dream start to the season for Illinois after a shutout in the opener followed by a top-20 win. Central Michigan awaits next week before the next real test, facing Nebraska in Lincoln.

9. Rutgers Scarlet Knights

WEEK 2 RESULT: Beat Akron, 49-17 PREVIOUS RANK: 10 MOVEMENT: +1 Despite two blowouts to open the season, it hasn't been the cleanest start for the Scarlet Knights. Still, this team ranks higher than other schools sitting at 2-0 because it knows exactly who it is: a whole lot of tailback Kyle Monangai and a stingy defense. This team has an identity, and an effective one at that.

10. Indiana Hoosiers

WEEK 2 RESULT: Beat Western Carolina, 77-0 PREVIOUS RANK: 14 MOVEMENT: +4 They've only played Florida International and FCS Western Carolina, but the Hoosiers have dominated each game, while other programs (such as Wisconsin) also remain unbeaten but have played significantly worse. Quarterback Kurtis Rourke was nearly flawless, and the ground game piled on 325 yards to absolutely blow Western Carolina out of the water.

11. Wisconsin Badgers

WEEK 2 RESULT: Beat South Dakota, 27-13 PREVIOUS RANK: 9 MOVEMENT: -2 Another uninspiring performance against a team they were heavily favored against has the Badgers at No. 11 in the power rankings. This team showed some signs of life last week, but it'll need to expedite that process with Alabama coming to town for Big Noon Kickoff.

12. Iowa Hawkeyes

WEEK 2 RESULT: Lost to Iowa State, 20-19 PREVIOUS RANK: 8 MOVEMENT: -4 Iowa let a phenomenal performance by tailback Kaleb Johnson (25 carries, 187 yards, two scores) go to waste in a collapse against Iowa State. Up 13-0 at the half, the Hawkeyes sputtered down the stretch to fall to 1-1. This passing game remains unwatchable: quarterback Cade McNamara tossed for 99 yards and two interceptions while completing 44 percent of his passes and averaging 3.4 yards-per-completion. Yikes.

13. Purdue Boilermakers

WEEK 2 RESULT: BYE PREVIOUS RANK: 12 MOVEMENT: -1 Purdue had an extremely early bye week, but one that should give them ample time to prepare to host Notre Dame in Week 3.

14. Michigan State Spartans

WEEK 2 RESULT: Beat Maryland, 27-24 PREVIOUS RANK: 17 MOVEMENT: +3 This was a great game in both programs' first Big Ten contest of the year. The underdog Spartans emerged victorious in an up-and-down performance. Quarterback Aidan Chiles tossed for 363 yards, three scores and three interceptions. Meanwhile, wideout Nick Marsh corralled eight catches for 194 yards and a score. This team is still very much a work in progress, but this is obviously a great start to the Spartans' conference slate.

15. Maryland Terrapins

WEEK 2 RESULT: Lost to Michigan State, 27-24 PREVIOUS RANK: 11 MOVEMENT: -4 This was a tough pill to swallow for the Terps in their Big Ten opener. They couldn't get the ground game going (2.8 yards-per-carry) and couldn't create enough big plays to top the Spartans at home. It's also always disheartening to lose when you win the turnover battle by more than one.

16. UCLA Bruins

WEEK 2 RESULT: BYE PREVIOUS RANK: 15 MOVEMENT: -1 UCLA also had an extremely early bye as it gets set for its first conference game against Indiana. We'll know a lot more about both programs, neither of which has been truly tested, when all is said and done.

17. Minnesota Gophers

WEEK 2 RESULT: Beat Rhode Island, 48-0 PREVIOUS RANK: 18 MOVEMENT: +1 The Gophers managed to bounce back as they welcomed star tailback Darius Taylor back from injury. It was also an efficient if not spectacular day for quarterback Max Brosmer. Nevada is Minnesota's final out-of-conference opponent before a brutal stretch against Iowa, Michigan and USC.

18. Northwestern