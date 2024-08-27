Each week during the regular season, BadgerBlitz.com will compile a power rankings article that ranks each program in the conference from best to worst. With no Big Ten teams in action during Week 0, every school has a clean slate and an abundance of hope for its campaign this fall. Without further ado, here's every team in the conference ranked from first to worst:

1. Oregon Ducks

This may be a hot take to some, as although Oregon checked in at No. 3 in the AP preseason top-25 poll, Ohio State ranked No. 2 with significantly more first-place votes. Still, I believe that on paper, the Ducks are the best team in the conference prior to any games being played. This offense is the scariest in the Big Ten. With a plethora of receivers who will play on Sundays, a dynamic backfield duo and likely the best signal-caller in the conference in Dillon Gabriel, this is about as close to an NFL offense as college teams get. With a defense also loaded with talent, this team just a touch scarier than Ohio State.

2. Ohio State Buckeyes

Ohio State has the brightest stars in the conference. Tailbacks TreVeyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins make up the most dangerous backfield duo in the nation. Meanwhile, Alabama transfer Caleb Downs might be the best defensive player in the nation, and the word out of Columbus is he'll see a handful of snaps on offense each game as well. And make no mistake: many programs around the nation would trade their starting quarterback for Kansas State transfer Will Howard in an instant. Regardless, he doesn't strike fear into opponents like recent Buckeye quarterbacks such as CJ Stroud and Justin Fields have.

3. Michigan Wolverines

Even with the loss of elite defensive back Rod Moore to a torn ACL, this is still quite possibly the best defense in the nation. Phenom cornerback Will Johnson looks like a top-10 NFL draft selection, as does mauling interior defensive lineman Mason Graham. If the Wolverines can field even just an above-average offense with Alex Orji at signal-caller, there's no reason why this team can't repeat as national champions.

4. Penn State Nittany Lions

This team's hopes hinge on quarterback Drew Allar and the rest of the offense taking a step forward under new coordinator Andy Kotelnicki. All of the talent is there; they perhaps just lack some skill at wideout. Otherwise, Penn State should make short work of the non blue-blood teams on its schedule.

5. USC Trojans

The Trojans must face life after Caleb Williams, and Miller Moss is the man with the unenviable task of replacing him. Can the Trojans take a step forward on defense without Alex Grinch? And can Lincoln Riley scheme up his offense to do his best to mitigate the loss of his Heisman-winning quarterback? Those are the burning questions in LA.

6. Washington Huskies

Although I do expect a national championship appearance hangover, let's not count out the Huskies just yet. Their offense, led by Mississippi State transfer Will Rogers, should still be extremely effective despite the mass exodus of playmakers to the NFL. Talent still abounds in Seattle and I don't expect them to fall off the face of the earth immediately after getting out-classed by Michigan.

7. Wisconsin Badgers

It truly is a toss-up between Iowa and Wisconsin here. But I think the Badgers are the better all-around team, and should be improved on both offense and defense. I expect the defense, especially, to surprise plenty of folks around the conference in Mike Tressel's second year in Madison. He's significantly closer to having the personnel he would like to deploy.

8. Iowa Hawkeyes

Iowa will once again field one of the nation's toughest defenses. But they did that last season; it's much easier to see that unit falling off ever so slightly rather than playing even better. And simply put, I'll believe the offense is improved when I see it. Cade McNamara doesn't inspire much confidence.

9. Nebraska Cornhuskers

Welcome to the Dylan Raiola era. He's the ultimate X-factor for this team that appears to be making positive strides under second-year head coach Matt Rhule. The defense, especially the secondary, should once again be surprisingly excellent.

10. Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Death, taxes and Greg Schiano inexplicably revitalizing Rutgers' football program. He's already done it once, and he appears to be on the verge of doing it again. Tailback Kyle Monangai might be the most underrated player in the conference if not the entire nation, while the defense should once again be lights out.

11. UCLA Bruins

Don't let new head coach DeShaun Foster's extremely awkward introduction at Big Ten media days lull you to sleep: this remains a solid roster that should be able to hang with the majority of its conference opponents. The million-dollar question is how longtime backup Ethan Garbers performs in his first season as a full-time starting quarterback.

12. Minnesota Gophers

Plenty of pundits have Minnesota even lower, but don't forget that this team has legit NFL talent at offensive skill positions: Daniel Jackson at wideout and Darius Taylor at tailback. How does FCS transfer quarterback Max Brosmer fare in the Big Ten? That remains the burning question in Dinkytown.

13. Maryland Terrapins

Head coach Mike Locksley and company must replace the talented Taulia Tagovailoa at quarterback, but this team still has the pieces to stay somewhat competitive in Big Ten play. I'm especially intrigued by the wideout room, which features plenty of former blue-chip prospects who've been waiting in the wings for their opportunity.

14. Northwestern Wildcats

Head coach David Braun proved just about every college football reporter wrong last season by dragging what was a lifeless Northwestern program following the firing of the face of Wildcat football, Pat Fitzgerald, to an 8-win campaign. The defense should remain formidable, and there's still playmakers such as AJ Henning at receiver to account for.

15. Illinois Fighting Illini

Quarterback Luke Altmyer enters year two as the starter in Champaign, and he has familiar weapons returning such as tailback Kaden Feagin and receiver Pat Bryant. Nonetheless, this team is still rather bottom-of-the-barrel talent-wise when compared to the rest of the conference.

16. Purdue Boilermakers

Head coach Ryan Walters' first season in West Lafayette didn't go according to plan. The Boilermakers then proceeded to loose most of their receiving core to the portal, and quarterback Hudson Card has yet to prove he's the answer. With tough out-of-conference games hosting Notre Dame and on the road against Oregon State, things could go sideways quickly once again.

17. Michigan State Spartans

All eyes in East Lansing are on Aidan Chiles, the former four-star recruit who started his career at Oregon State. He played well in brief glimpses last season; how does he look as the full-time starter? We may not know until Week 5, when the Spartans start a brutal four game stretch in which they must play Ohio State, Oregon, Iowa and Michigan consecutively.

18. Indiana Hoosiers