Big Ten Power Poll: Taking lid off 2022 season

Speculation and conjecture is finished. The 2022 season is on our doorstep. You know what that means: It's time for the first Big Ten power poll. Where's your school?

1. Ohio State: Yawn, scratch, stretch. Bored yet, Brutus? Didn't think so.

Up next: Notre Dame, Sept. 3

2. Michigan: Now comes the hard part: Repeating.

Up next: Colorado State, Sept. 3

3. Wisconsin: You know the season is here when Paul Chryst opens a fresh pack of crewneck sweatshirts. There's gray, off-gray and dark-gray.

Up next: Illinois State, Sept. 1

4. Michigan State: How do you spell underrated? S-P-A-R-T-A-N-S.

Up next: Western Michigan, Sept. 2

5. Penn State: Smell that? It’s a sense of urgency.

Up next: At Purdue, Sept. 1

6. Purdue: Hear that? It’s opportunity knocking.

Up next: Penn State, Sept. 1

7. Iowa: Take a deep breath and appreciate what Kirk Ferentz is doing. We won't see the likes of this American Gothic again.

Up next: South Dakota State, Sept. 3

8. Minnesota: And you thought P.J. Fleck wouldn't still be in the Twin Cities. Silly you. He's just getting started.

Up next: New Mexico State, Sept. 1

9. Nebraska: Are fans gonna be vomiting by midseason? That's the real question. Fascinating.

Up next: Northwestern (in Ireland), Aug. 27

10. Maryland: Now is a good time to learn how to pronounce Tagovailoa. It's: TUNG-oh-vy-LOW-uh. Rolls right off the tongue.

Up next: Buffalo, Sept. 3

11. Northwestern: This is an even-numbered year. So, you know what that means: A big season for NU, right? Right?

Up next: Nebraska (in Ireland), Aug. 27

12. Illinois: The last Illini coach to leave Chambana with a winning record? John Mackovic.

Up next: Wyoming, Aug. 27

13. Rutgers: Will the Scarlet Knights open with a loss? Magic Eight Ball says … "Most likely."

Up next: at Boston College, Sept. 3

14. Indiana: Let’s go ahead and call this season-opener a must-win for IU. Sounds right.

Up next: Illinois, Sept. 2