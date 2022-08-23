 Big Ten power poll
Big Ten Power Poll: Taking lid off 2022 season

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor
@TomDienhart1
Not only is Mel Tucker buff and rich, but his Spartans also are underrated. Will we ever learn?
Speculation and conjecture is finished. The 2022 season is on our doorstep. You know what that means: It's time for the first Big Ten power poll. Where's your school?

1. Ohio State: Yawn, scratch, stretch. Bored yet, Brutus? Didn't think so.

Up next: Notre Dame, Sept. 3

2. Michigan: Now comes the hard part: Repeating.

Up next: Colorado State, Sept. 3

3. Wisconsin: You know the season is here when Paul Chryst opens a fresh pack of crewneck sweatshirts. There's gray, off-gray and dark-gray.

Up next: Illinois State, Sept. 1

4. Michigan State: How do you spell underrated? S-P-A-R-T-A-N-S.

Up next: Western Michigan, Sept. 2

5. Penn State: Smell that? It’s a sense of urgency.

Up next: At Purdue, Sept. 1

6. Purdue: Hear that? It’s opportunity knocking.

Up next: Penn State, Sept. 1

7. Iowa: Take a deep breath and appreciate what Kirk Ferentz is doing. We won't see the likes of this American Gothic again.

Up next: South Dakota State, Sept. 3

8. Minnesota: And you thought P.J. Fleck wouldn't still be in the Twin Cities. Silly you. He's just getting started.

Up next: New Mexico State, Sept. 1

9. Nebraska: Are fans gonna be vomiting by midseason? That's the real question. Fascinating.

Up next: Northwestern (in Ireland), Aug. 27

10. Maryland: Now is a good time to learn how to pronounce Tagovailoa. It's: TUNG-oh-vy-LOW-uh. Rolls right off the tongue.

Up next: Buffalo, Sept. 3

11. Northwestern: This is an even-numbered year. So, you know what that means: A big season for NU, right? Right?

Up next: Nebraska (in Ireland), Aug. 27

12. Illinois: The last Illini coach to leave Chambana with a winning record? John Mackovic.

Up next: Wyoming, Aug. 27

13. Rutgers: Will the Scarlet Knights open with a loss? Magic Eight Ball says … "Most likely."

Up next: at Boston College, Sept. 3

14. Indiana: Let’s go ahead and call this season-opener a must-win for IU. Sounds right.

Up next: Illinois, Sept. 2

