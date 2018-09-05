After an exciting first week of college football, BadgerBlitz.com's BIG Ten Power Poll kicks off its 2018-19 regular season rankings. Here, I display my title of exceptional ranking aficionado and use some common sense to compile a complete ranking of the BIG Ten’s best.

OSU quarterback Dwayne Haskins certainly lived up to the hype in Week 1. Scott Stuart

1. Wisconsin Badgers (1-0, Last Game: Defeated Western Kentucky, 34-3) The Badgers won convincingly against Western Kentucky in front of a crowd of 74,145 at Camp Randall on Friday evening. Although sophomore running back Jonathan Taylor stole the show with 145 yards and two touchdowns, the Wisconsin defense succeeded in its supporting role. The unit allowed just three points and saw plenty of new faces find success in starting roles. 2. Ohio State Buckeyes (1-0, Last Game: Defeated Oregon State, 77-31) The Buckeyes recorded their 19th consecutive season-opening victory last week and rolled past Oregon State, 77-31. Sophomore quarterback Dwayne Haskins had an excellent game and broke both the passing yardage (313) and touchdown (5) record for a OSU quarterback making his starting debut. If there is a negative to take away from OSU's outing, one should look no further than the 33 points allowed. 3. Penn State Nittany Lions (1-0, Last Game: Defeated Appalachian State, 45-38 in OT) It was a dramatic win, but a Penn State win, nonetheless. Give credit to the PSU defense, specifically the senior trio of linebacker Koa Farmer, safety Nick Scott and corner Amani Oruwariye. They combined for 19 tackles and the game-sealing overtime interception. As a whole, the defensive unit is still young, but the veterans helped the Lions avoid a scare in Week 1. 4. Michigan State Spartans (1-0, Last Game: Defeated Utah State, 38-31) Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke had an inconsistent game, completing 23 of 33 passes for 287 yards, but guided his offense to a late game-winning drive against the Aggies. The team was severely hurt by red-zone penalties, which kept Utah State close. MSU displayed late heroics both on offense and defense, but there are certainly more questions than answers as the team looks ahead. 5. Northwestern Wildcats (1-0, Last Game: Defeated Purdue, 31-27) Despite the rotating quarterback position, the Wildcats' offense was better-than-advertised against the Boilermakers. Fifth-year senior Clayton Thorson finished 16 of 26 passing for 172 yards while redshirt junior TJ Green was 7 of 11 for 63 yards with a one-yard touchdown run. As for the defense, the unit had highs and lows. Regardless, if the Wildcats are to knock the Badgers from the top of the West, early-season wins are necessary. 6. Iowa Hawkeyes (1-0, Last Game: Defeated Northern Illinois 33-7) Seven true freshmen saw action and the Iowa defense stood strong against Northern Illinois on Saturday. The offense didn't need to outwork itself, but it did boast a couple of long-distance touchdown drives. Pair these positives with head coach Kirk Ferentz's 144th victory- the most in program history - and the Hawkeyes find themselves in the sixth spot in my poll.

The Michigan Wolverines fell to the Fighting Irish and in this week's BIG Ten Power Rankings. AP Images