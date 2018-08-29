It wasn’t a Goodbye, it was an I’ll see you later. BadgerBlitz.com’s Power Poll is back and better than ever for the 2018-19 season. Here, I display my title of exceptional ranking aficionado and use some common sense to compile a complete ranking of the BIG Ten’s best before the regular season kicks off.

The Chryst-lead Wisconsin Badgers vie their first CFP appearance this season. Dan Sanger

1. Wisconsin Badgers (2017-18 Record: 13-1, 9-0) It's a close call between the Wisconsin Badgers and Ohio State Buckeyes for the highest honor in this week's power poll rankings, but the amount of talent UW boasts is tough to ignore. The program features a blossoming quarterback fresh off of Orange Bowl MVP honors, a Heisman hopeful running back, one of the country's best offensive lines and a coaching staff that consistently finds diamonds in the rough. Not only is Wisconsin one of the best- if not the best- team in the conference, it is a true CFP contender. 2. Ohio State Buckeyes (2017-18 Record: 12-2, 8-1) The 2018 Buckeyes have one of the deepest rosters ever assembled in Columbus. Although the team will be without suspended head coach Urban Meyer for the first three games of the season, the team can rely on sophomore quarterback Dwayne Hoskins and star tailback J.K. Dobbins to carry the team during the easier part of the program's schedule. 3. Penn State Nittany Lions (2017-18 Record: 11-2, 7-2) The Nittany Lions have one more year with the skillful senior quarterback Trace McSorley leading the charge, but the team will need to find another offensive contributor after the departure of now-Giants running back Saquon Barkley. Penn State has many talented young players - thanks to a couple of strong recruiting seasons- but the biggest question is how much time will this talent need to develop? 4. Michigan Wolverines (2017-18 Record: 8-5, 5-4) With five-star transfer Shea Patterson slotted in at the quarterback position, Michigan enters the regular season with more answers than questions - especially when comparing the preseason dual-quarterback situation a year ago. Once again, the calling card of the Wolverines will be its defense, which returns nine of its 11 starters. Perhaps this is the year head coach Jim Harbaugh can silence his critics and give the Buckeyes a run for their money in the East.

Michigan State features a number of freshmen on its 2018 depth chart. Robert Hendricks

5. Michigan State Spartans (2017-18 Record: 10-3, 7-2) I believe the Spartans are one of the most quietly-talented teams in the conference, so much that I even pegged them as my BIG Ten Surprise Team in a recent article published on BadgerBlitz.com. MSU returns 21 starters and this unit is headlined by the evolving dual-threat quarterback Brian Lewerke. In a loaded BIG Ten East, the one of the biggest advantages that Michigan State can use to separate itself from the rest of the pack is its regular season schedule, which features matchups against Penn State, Michigan and Ohio State. 6. Northwestern Wildcats (2017-18 Record: 10-3, 7-2) One of the few teams that can challenge Wisconsin for the BIG Ten West Champion accolade, the Wildcats have been conditioning and practicing in their new facility during the offseason. Although the true impact of this multi-million dollar renovation is yet to be seen through the players on the field, head coach Pat Fitzgerald will likely rely on quarterback Clayton Thorson to take a bigger role on offense in the first year post-Justin Jackson. 7. Iowa Hawkeyes (2017-18 Record: 8-5, 4-5) After the Hawkeyes, the conference experiences a significant drop off. Regardless, Iowa has a chance to finish 2018 with double-digit wins, but that is barring any injury or performance setbacks from most of its roster. If Iowa is to truly make a name for itself this season, the defense must find a way to fill the holes. On offense, keep an eye out for quarterback Nate Stanley and tight end Noah Fant, specifically to see if the duo can guide the Hawkeyes past some notable conference foes. 8. Nebraska Cornhuskers (2017-18 Record: 4-8, 3-6) After leading UCF to an undefeated season in 2017, new-look Nebraska head coach Scott Frost is hoping to return the program to its winning ways. He's an offensive wizard, which should help quarterback Adrian Martinez, the first true freshman to ever start at the position in program history, hone his craft early. With just days before the season kicks off, there's plenty of hype going around in Lincoln. However, this excitement won't mean anything if the team struggles to win games. 9. Purdue Boilermakers (2017-18 Record: 7-6, 4-5) In his first season as head coach, Jeff Brohm guided Purdue to its first bowl game in five years. Although the quarterback position is still in question, there is no doubt the program is moving in the right direction. Expect another .500 or above record from the Boilermakers, but true contention in the East is still a couple of years away. 10. Indiana Hoosiers (2017-18 Record: 5-7, 2-7) The biggest strength of the 2017 Indiana roster was its defense, which was ranked 27th in the nation in total defense. However, with players like safety Chase Dutra gone, the Hoosiers will need players to step up if they are to record more than just two conference victories. Fortunately, not all hope is lost in Bloomington. A bright spot is running back Morgan Ellison, who should provide consistency on offense after boasting six touchdowns as a freshman in 2017. Ultimately, the pieces are there for Indiana to make a bowl appearance this year, but will be up to the coaching staff to ensure the puzzle is put together. 11. Maryland Terrapins (2017-18 Record: 4-8, 2-7) It is unfortunate that all eyes will be on the program's ongoing response to the tragic death of redshirt freshman Jordan McNair rather than the expectations for an improved season. The team still has question marks at quarterback and the defense, which allowed the most points in the conference. Returning to a bowl game will be an uphill battle and paired with the current campus climate, it is likely that a dismal season is destined for Maryland.

The Golden Gophers should be looking for consistency in P.J. Fleck's second year at the helm.