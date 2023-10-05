News More News
Big Ten Conference reveals future football opponents

Jon McNamara
The Big Ten released schedules for the 2024, 2025, 2026, 2027 and 2028 football seasons on Thursday morning.

The conference will expand to 18 teams and eliminate divisions beginning in 2024.

According to the release, the Badgers will take on Oregon and USC in 2024. The following year, UW will host Washington (2025) and travel to UCLA in 2026.

“Camp Randall Stadium is going to host some of college football’s great brand names over the next five years and all of us here at UW Athletics could not be more excited,” director of athletics Chris McIntosh said in the same release. “Wisconsin is in the right place at the right time. We are here to compete for championships against the best that college football has to offer.”

Luke Fickell and athletic director Chris McIntosh (right).
2024 WISCONSIN FOOTBALL OPPONENTS
CONFERENCE (HOME) NON-CONFERENCE

Minnesota

Western Michigan

Oregon

South Dakota

Penn State

Alabama

Purdue

CONFERENCE (AWAY)

CONFERENCE (AWAY CONTINUED)

Iowa

Rutgers

Nebraska

USC

Northwestern
A matchup with Alabama highlights the 2025 season.
2025 WISCONSIN FOOTBALL OPPONENTS
CONFERENCE (HOME) NON-CONFERENCE

Illinois

Miami (OH)

Iowa

Middle Tennessee State

Maryland

@ Alabama

Ohio State

Washington

CONFERENCE (AWAY)

CONFERENCE (AWAY CONTINUED)

Indiana

Minnesota

Michigan

Oregon
Wisconsin will play Notre Dame at Lambeau Field in 2026. (Angela Driskell)
2026 WISCONSIN FOOTBALL OPPONENTS
CONFERENCE (HOME) NON-CONFERENCE

Michigan State

Notre Dame (Lambeau Field)

Minnesota

Western Illinois

Rutgers

Pittsburgh

USC

CONFERENCE (AWAY)

CONFERENCE (AWAY CONTINUED)

Iowa

Purdue

Maryland

UCLA

Penn State
Wisconsin travels to USC in 2027. (Ryan Young/TrojanSports.com)
2027 WISCONSIN FOOTBALL OPPONENTS
CONFERENCE (HOME) NON-CONFERENCE

Iowa

Southern Illinois

Nebraska

@ Pittsburgh

Northwestern

Colorado State

Penn State

UCLA

CONFERENCE (AWAY)

CONFERENCE (AWAY CONTINUED)

Illinois

Minnesota

Michigan State

USC
Oregon comes to Wisconsin in 2028. (Scott Kelley/Duck Sports Authority)
2028 WISCONSIN FOOTBALL OPPONENTS
CONFERENCE (HOME) CONFERENCE (AWAY)

Indiana

Iowa

Michigan

Nebraska

Minnesota

Northwestern

Oregon

Ohio State

Washington

