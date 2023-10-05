Big Ten Conference reveals future football opponents
The Big Ten released schedules for the 2024, 2025, 2026, 2027 and 2028 football seasons on Thursday morning.
The conference will expand to 18 teams and eliminate divisions beginning in 2024.
According to the release, the Badgers will take on Oregon and USC in 2024. The following year, UW will host Washington (2025) and travel to UCLA in 2026.
“Camp Randall Stadium is going to host some of college football’s great brand names over the next five years and all of us here at UW Athletics could not be more excited,” director of athletics Chris McIntosh said in the same release. “Wisconsin is in the right place at the right time. We are here to compete for championships against the best that college football has to offer.”
|CONFERENCE (HOME)
|NON-CONFERENCE
|
Minnesota
|
Western Michigan
|
Oregon
|
South Dakota
|
Penn State
|
Alabama
|
Purdue
|
CONFERENCE (AWAY)
|
CONFERENCE (AWAY CONTINUED)
|
Iowa
|
Rutgers
|
Nebraska
|
USC
|
Northwestern
|CONFERENCE (HOME)
|NON-CONFERENCE
|
Illinois
|
Miami (OH)
|
Iowa
|
Middle Tennessee State
|
Maryland
|
@ Alabama
|
Ohio State
|
Washington
|
CONFERENCE (AWAY)
|
CONFERENCE (AWAY CONTINUED)
|
Indiana
|
Minnesota
|
Michigan
|
Oregon
|CONFERENCE (HOME)
|NON-CONFERENCE
|
Michigan State
|
Notre Dame (Lambeau Field)
|
Minnesota
|
Western Illinois
|
Rutgers
|
Pittsburgh
|
USC
|
CONFERENCE (AWAY)
|
CONFERENCE (AWAY CONTINUED)
|
Iowa
|
Purdue
|
Maryland
|
UCLA
|
Penn State
|CONFERENCE (HOME)
|NON-CONFERENCE
|
Iowa
|
Southern Illinois
|
Nebraska
|
@ Pittsburgh
|
Northwestern
|
Colorado State
|
Penn State
|
UCLA
|
CONFERENCE (AWAY)
|
CONFERENCE (AWAY CONTINUED)
|
Illinois
|
Minnesota
|
Michigan State
|
USC
|CONFERENCE (HOME)
|CONFERENCE (AWAY)
|
Indiana
|
Iowa
|
Michigan
|
Nebraska
|
Minnesota
|
Northwestern
|
Oregon
|
Ohio State
|
Washington
