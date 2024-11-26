Big Ten Conference Power Rankings: Week 14

Each week during the regular season, BadgerBlitz.com will compile a power rankings article that ranks each program in the conference from best to worst. In this week's marquee game, Ohio State asserted its dominance over the upstart Indiana Hoosiers, providing some clarity at the top of the pecking order. Without further ado, here's every team in the conference ranked from first to worst:

Ohio State topped Indiana in the game of the week. (Photo by USA Today Sports)

1. Oregon Ducks

WEEK 13 RESULT: BYE PREVIOUS RANK: 1 MOVEMENT: N/A Oregon enjoyed its first bye since Week 4. Up next for the Ducks is Washington, a clash between the former titans of last year's Pac-12. This matchup was so electrifying in 2023, with the Huskies winning both times to hand Oregon its only two losses of the season. The power balance has greatly shifted to Oregon in a year's time, but this remains an intense rivalry.

2. Ohio State Buckeyes

WEEK 13 RESULT: Beat Indiana, 38-15 PREVIOUS RANK: 2 MOVEMENT: N/A Ohio State proved it's in a different weight class against the Hoosiers. The Buckeyes dominated in the trenches, sacking Hoosiers quarterback Kurtis Rourke five times and limiting them to 2.1 yards-per-carry. Playing "All I Do Is Win" on the field to mock Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti was the exclamation point on a victory that brought a lot of clarity to the hierarchy at the top of the conference.

3. Penn State Nittany Lions

WEEK 13 RESULT: Beat Minnesota, 26-25 PREVIOUS RANK: 4 MOVEMENT: +1 Penn State's jump after a narrow victory is more about Indiana's fall, but the Nittany Lions certainly have some issues. This is not a team I would feel comfortable picking in a college football playoff game. Penn State is good enough to win and win ugly when its opponent is feisty. But the Nittany Lions are incredibly reliant on tight end Tyler Warren to carry them as a receiver, and they continue to get nothing out of their wideouts. Penn State feels like Michigan with a competent quarterback and a unicorn at tight end.

4. Indiana Hoosiers

WEEK 13 RESULT: Lost to Ohio State, 38-15 PREVIOUS RANK: 3 MOVEMENT: -1 Cignetti can clearly get his team fired up for big games; the Hoosiers' start in this one was impressive. But after that wore off, Indiana was no match for the Buckeyes in the trenches and slowly but surely got out-classed across the board. Can the Hoosiers make some noise in the CFP if they make the dance? That depends on the matchup — Indiana has some nice skill pieces but still isn't quite as powerful in the trenches as most of the nation's premier programs.

5. Illinois Illini

WEEK 13 RESULT: Beat Rutgers, 38-31 PREVIOUS RANK: 5 MOVEMENT: N/A What an electrifying win for the Illini. Rutgers' tailback Kyle Monangai thought he had scored the walk-off touchdown, putting the Scarlet Knights up by one with just over a minute to play. But on a 4th-and-13, Rutgers somehow lost track of one of the best receivers in the conference, Pat Bryant, and he made them pay by weaving through the secondary for a go-ahead score with four seconds left. Illinois now has a very realistic shot at a 10-win season.

6. Minnesota Gophers

WEEK 13 RESULT: Lost to Penn State, 26-25 PREVIOUS RANK: 6 MOVEMENT: N/A Minnesota nearly pulled off a stunning upset over the Nittany Lions. With how feisty these Gophers have been, the fact that they're two-point underdogs in the Axe Game against a spiraling Wisconsin team is a bit of a head-scratcher.

7. Iowa Hawkeyes

WEEK 13 RESULT: Beat Maryland, 29-13 PREVIOUS RANK: 7 MOVEMENT: N/A What Iowa is doing is truly remarkable. The fact that its third-string quarterback can throw for 76 yards and the Hawkeyes still win comfortably is a marvel of modern football. Wisconsin fans have understandably lamented the play of quarterback Braedyn Locke, but the Hawkeyes are the perfect example of how the quarterback isn't the end-all, be-all. Iowa has proven that with a punishing run game and a stout defense, you can still win in this conference.

8. Washington Huskies

WEEK 13 RESULT: BYE PREVIOUS RANK: 9 MOVEMENT: +1 Washington enjoyed a bye week as it preps to face Oregon in Eugene. This won't quite be Michael Penix Jr. versus Bo Nix, but I'd expect what's become a bitter rivalry to have plenty of intrigue Saturday night in Autzen Stadium.

9. Michigan Wolverines

WEEK 13 RESULT: Beat Northwestern, 50-6 PREVIOUS RANK: 10 MOVEMENT: +1 Davis Warren just put together the best quarterback performance Michigan has seen in a while. And is that Tyler Morris — a wide receiver — posting a respectable stat-line (seven grabs for 64 yards)? Where has that been all season? Next up, The Game. The Wolverines are a heavy underdog, but they're playing with house money. All of the pressure is on Ohio State to snap its losing streak to "the team up north."

10. USC Trojans

WEEK 13 RESULT: Beat UCLA, 19-13 PREVIOUS RANK: 12 MOVEMENT: +2 USC won the Crosstown Rivalry off another solid performance from new starting quarterback Jayden Maiava. The Trojans are now bowl eligible, and have a huge clash with No. 6 Notre Dame to close out their regular season.

11. Nebraska Cornhuskers

WEEK 13 RESULT: Beat Wisconsin, 44-25 PREVIOUS RANK: 14 MOVEMENT: +3 Nebraska hit six wins for the first time since 2016 in a cathartic victory over Wisconsin. This was a huge moment for this program and head coach Matt Rhule, who just proved he can get the Cornhuskers over the hump and back to the postseason.

12. Wisconsin Badgers

WEEK 13 RESULT: Lost to Nebraska, 44-25 PREVIOUS RANK: 8 MOVEMENT: -4 The week-to-week inconsistency is what's most concerning for Wisconsin. After a stout defensive performance against the mighty Oregon Ducks, the Badgers allowed a true freshman quarterback with an interim offensive coordinator to hang 44 points on them. It's impossible to deny what Luke Fickell has done for this program in terms of recruiting, but the longer it takes for those results to make themselves apparent on the field, the more restless this fanbase will grow. Not calling the plays and often standing away from his coordinators on the sideline, Fickell also seems to have very little control over what goes down in-game. That's also considerably concerning.

13. Rutgers Scarlet Knights

WEEK 13 RESULT: Lost to Illinois, 38-31 PREVIOUS RANK: 11 MOVEMENT: -2 A heartbreaking loss for Rutgers, which appeared well on its way to upsetting Illinois. Things haven't gone as planned for the Scarlet Knights this season, but they have a great chance to close out the regular season on a high note against a lousy Michigan State squad.

14. UCLA Bruins

WEEK 13 RESULT: Lost to USC, 19-13 PREVIOUS RANK: 14 MOVEMENT: N/A There's no bowl game in store for the Bruins this year, snapping a two-year streak. Fresno State awaits in the finale.

15. Michigan State Spartans

WEEK 13 RESULT: Beat Purdue, 24-17 PREVIOUS RANK: 13 MOVEMENT: N/A Can't reward the Spartans for a seven-point win over one of the worst Power Four teams in the country, but won't necessarily fault them either. If Michigan State wants to reach bowl eligibility, it needs to beat Rutgers on Saturday. Simple as that.

16. Maryland Terrapins

WEEK 13 RESULT: Lost to Iowa, 29-13 PREVIOUS RANK: 17 MOVEMENT: +1 This jump up one spot is more about Northwestern falling after an embarrassing loss to Michigan. The Terps have some solid skill pieces, but they're way too soft in the trenches.

17. Northwestern Wildcats

WEEK 13 RESULT: Lost to Michigan, 50-6 PREVIOUS RANK: 16 MOVEMENT: -1 Well, that was humiliating. I didn't even know Michigan could score 50 points. Northwestern mustered 24 carries for 11 yards. It was absolutely manhandled in the Big House. The Wildcats will now miss a bowl game for the third time in four seasons.

18. Purdue Boilermakers