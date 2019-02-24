Big Ten Conference: Down the stretch they come
The cream of the crop in the Big Ten has risen with just a handful of games left before post-season play. And with Wisconsin still with an outside shot to claim a conference title, BadgerBlitz.com examined the remaining schedules for the six schools still in competition for the top spot.
Michigan: 24-3 (13-2)
|Remaining Games
|Date
|Previous Result
|
Michigan State
|
2/24
|
N/A
|
Nebraska
|
2/28
|
N/A
|
@Maryland
|
3/3
|
W (65-52)
|
@Michigan State
|
3/9
|
N/A
Michigan State: 22-5 (13-3)
|Remaining Games
|Date
|Previous Result
|
@ Michigan
|
2/24
|
N/A
|
@ Indiana
|
3/2
|
L (79-75)
|
Nebraska
|
3/5
|
W (70-64)
|
Michigan
|
3/9
|
N/A
Purdue: 20-7 (13-3)
|Remaining Games
|Date
|Previous Result
|
Illinois
|
2/27
|
N/A
|
Ohio State
|
3/2
|
W (79-67)
|
Minnesota
|
3/5
|
W (73-63)
|
@ Northwestern
|
3/9
|
N/A
Maryland: 21-7 (12-5)
|Remaining Games
|Date
|Previous Result
|
@ Penn State
|
2/27
|
W (66-59)
|
Michigan
|
3/3
|
L (65-52)
|
Minnesota
|
3/8
|
W (82-67)
Wisconsin: 19-8 (11-5)
|Remaining Games
|Date
|Previous Result
|
@ Indiana
|
2/26
|
N/A
|
Penn State
|
3/2
|
W (71-52)
|
Iowa
|
3/7
|
W (72-66)
|
@ Ohio State
|
3/10
|
N/A
Iowa: 21-6 (10-6)
|Remaining Games
|Date
|Previous Result
|
@ Ohio State
|
2/26
|
W (72-62)
|
Rutgers
|
3/2
|
W (71-69)
|
@ Wisconsin
|
3/7
|
L (72-66)
|
@ Nebraska
|
3/10
|
W (93-84)
Remaining Big Ten Programs
|Team
|Overall Record
|Conference
|
Minnesota
|
7-9
|
17-10
|
Ohio State
|
7-9
|
17-10
|
Illinois
|
6-10
|
10-17
|
Rutgers
|
5-11
|
12-14
|
Nebraska
|
5-12
|
15-13
|
Indiana
|
4-12
|
13-14
|
Penn State
|
4-12
|
11-16
|
Northwestern
|
3-13
|
12-15