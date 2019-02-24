Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-24 09:05:58 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Big Ten Conference: Down the stretch they come

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz.com
@McNamaraRivals
Editor
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

The cream of the crop in the Big Ten has risen with just a handful of games left before post-season play. And with Wisconsin still with an outside shot to claim a conference title, BadgerBlitz.com examined the remaining schedules for the six schools still in competition for the top spot.

Michigan: 24-3 (13-2)

Yqfhslhlr5ynjanfhfgp
John Beilein
AP Images
Michigan
Remaining Games Date Previous Result

Michigan State

2/24

N/A

Nebraska

2/28

N/A

@Maryland

3/3

W (65-52)

@Michigan State

3/9

N/A

Michigan State: 22-5 (13-3)

Aedzxdvb4c1gpzspaiwv
Tom Izzo
Kevin Noon
Michigan State
Remaining Games Date Previous Result

@ Michigan

2/24

N/A

@ Indiana

3/2

L (79-75)

Nebraska

3/5

W (70-64)

Michigan

3/9

N/A

Purdue: 20-7 (13-3)

Zpk9asmynwdywn5ydj03
Matt Painter
GoldandBlack.com
Purdue
Remaining Games Date Previous Result

Illinois

2/27

N/A

Ohio State

3/2

W (79-67)

Minnesota

3/5

W (73-63)

@ Northwestern

3/9

N/A

Maryland: 21-7 (12-5)

Xjfhtnjgaz3ab0ebrfuo
Mark Turgeon
Kevin Noon
Maryland
Remaining Games Date Previous Result

@ Penn State

2/27

W (66-59)

Michigan

3/3

L (65-52)

Minnesota

3/8

W (82-67)

Wisconsin: 19-8 (11-5)

R87npyiaji07otu8hdec
Greg Gard
Darren Lee
Wisconsin 
Remaining Games Date Previous Result

@ Indiana

2/26

N/A

Penn State

3/2

W (71-52)

Iowa

3/7

W (72-66)

@ Ohio State

3/10

N/A

Iowa: 21-6 (10-6)

Pd9ilztgj2kdkga2kake
Fran McCaffery
Kevin Noon
Iowa
Remaining Games Date Previous Result

@ Ohio State

2/26

W (72-62)

Rutgers

3/2

W (71-69)

@ Wisconsin

3/7

L (72-66)

@ Nebraska

3/10

W (93-84)

Remaining Big Ten Programs

Btxrlb7da64egkrr4cos
Richard Pitino
AP
Rest of the Big Ten Conference
Team Overall Record Conference

Minnesota

7-9

17-10

Ohio State

7-9

17-10

Illinois

6-10

10-17

Rutgers

5-11

12-14

Nebraska

5-12

15-13

Indiana

4-12

13-14

Penn State

4-12

11-16

Northwestern

3-13

12-15
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}