football

Big Ten Championship Week: Wisconsin releases status report, depth chart

Jake Kocorowski • BadgerBlitz
Senior Writer
MADISON -- The No. 10 Wisconsin Badgers released their depth chart and status report five days ahead of Saturday's Big Ten Championship game against No. 2 Ohio State.

UW (10-2, 7-2 Big Ten) lists three players -- left guard David Moorman (left leg), wide receiver A.J. Taylor (right leg) and cornerback Rachad Wildgoose (left leg) -- as questionable. Moorman and Taylor suffered their respective injuries during Wisconsin's 38-17 win against Minnesota on Saturday, while Wildgoose missed the contest.

Also of note, Wisconsin officially designated sophomore nose tackle Bryson Williams as out for the season with his left leg injury. The defensive lineman has only played in six games.

Wisconsin WR A.J. Taylor after Saturday's win vs. Minnesota
Wisconsin WR A.J. Taylor after Saturday's win vs. Minnesota (Dan Sanger)
Preliminary Injury Report (Ohio State)
Questionable  Out Out for the Season

OL David Moorman (Leg/Left)


WR Cade Green (Leg/Right)

WR A.J. Taylor (Leg/Right)


TE Gabe Lloyd (Leg/Right)

CB Rachad Wildgoose (Left/Leg)


LS Josh Bernhagen (Leg/Left)


S Scott Nelson (Leg/Left)


TE Zander Neuville (Leg/Left)

TE Luke Benzschawel (Leg/Right)

NT Bryson Williams (Leg/Left)
Week 15 Depth Chart (Ohio State)
Pos. First Team Second Team

QB

J. Coan (JR | 6-3, 221)

G. Mertz (FR | 6-3, 215)

C. Wolf (R-FR | 6-1, 196)

RB

J. Taylor (JR | 5-11, 219)

G. Groshek (R-JR | 5-11, 220)

FB

M. Stokke (R-JR | 6-2, 239)

J. Chenal (SO | 6-2, 252)

WR

A.J. Taylor (SR | 5-11, 200)

D. Davis (JR | 6-0, 194)

WR

K. Pryor (R-JR | 5-11, 180)

Q. Cephus (R-JR | 6-1, 207)

TE

J. Ferguson (R-SO | 6-5, 246)

C. Sampson (R-FR | 6-4, 280)

LT

C. Van Lanen (R-JR | 6-5, 312)

T. Beach (R-SO | 6-6, 309)

LG

D. Moorman (R-SR | 6-5, 307)

K. Lyles (R-SO | 6-3, 321)

C

T. Biadasz (R-JR | 6-3, 321)

J. Erdmann (R-SR | 6-6, 328)

RG

J. Erdmann (R-SR | 6-6, 328)

J. Seltzner (R-SO | 6-4, 327

RT

L. Bruss (R-SO | 6-5, 310)

T. Beach (R-SO | 6-6, 309)




DE

I. Loudermilk (R-JR | 6-7, 293)

D. Pfaff (R-SR | 6-2, 288)

NT

K. Benton (FR | 6-4, 315)

G. Roberge (R-SR | 6-4, 292)

DE

G. Rand (R-JR | 6-2, 279)

M. Henningsen (R-SO | 6-3, 286)

OLB

Z. Baun (R-SR | 6-3, 235)

T. Johnson (R-SR | 6-3, 241)

ILB

C. Orr (R-SR | 6-0, 224)

M. Maskalunas (R-JR | 6-3, 231)

ILB

J. Sanborn (SO | 6-2, 232)

L. Chenal (FR | 6-2, 250)

OLB

N. Burks (R-JR | 6-2, 240)

I. Green-May (R-SO | 6-6, 221)

CB

F. Hicks (R-SO | 5-10, 185)

C. Williams (R-JR | 6-0, 188)

SS

R. Pearson (R-FR | 5-10, 197)

C. Wilder (R-JR | 5-10, 194)

FS

E. Burrell (R-JR | 6-0, 195)

J. Torchio (R-FR | 601, 205)

CB

R. Wildgoose (SO | 5-11, 197)

D. Harrell (R-SO | 6-2, 182)




P

A. Lotti (SR | 6-0, 187)

C. Allen (R-SR | 6-0, 168)

FG

C. Larsh (R-SO | 5-10, 184)

Z. Hintze (R-SR | 6-0, 190)

KO

Z. Hintze (R-SR | 6-0, 190)

C. Larsh (R-SO | 5-10, 184)

LS

A. Bay (JR | 6-0, 229)

P. Bowden (FR | 6-2, 217)

H

C. Allen (R-SR | 6-0, 168)

C. Schlichting (R-SO | 6-2, 222)

PR

J. Dunn (R-JR | 5-7, 174)

D. Davis (JR | 6-0, 194)

KR

A. Cruickshank (SO | 5-9, 161)

F. Hicks (R-SO | 5-10, 185)
