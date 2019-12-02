MADISON -- The No. 10 Wisconsin Badgers released their depth chart and status report five days ahead of Saturday's Big Ten Championship game against No. 2 Ohio State.

UW (10-2, 7-2 Big Ten) lists three players -- left guard David Moorman (left leg), wide receiver A.J. Taylor (right leg) and cornerback Rachad Wildgoose (left leg) -- as questionable. Moorman and Taylor suffered their respective injuries during Wisconsin's 38-17 win against Minnesota on Saturday, while Wildgoose missed the contest.

Also of note, Wisconsin officially designated sophomore nose tackle Bryson Williams as out for the season with his left leg injury. The defensive lineman has only played in six games.