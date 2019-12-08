{{ timeAgo('2019-12-08 01:45:22 -0600') }}
Big Ten Championship videos: Zack Baun, Eric Burrell on loss to Ohio State
INDIANAPOLIS -- Postgame videos are up of outside linebacker Zack Baun, safety Eric Burrell and cornerback Caesar Williams after No. 8 Wisconsin's 34-21 loss to No. 1 Ohio State.