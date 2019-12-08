News More News
Big Ten Championship videos: Zack Baun, Eric Burrell on loss to Ohio State

Jake Kocorowski • BadgerBlitz
Senior Writer
@JakeKoco
Co-author, Walk-On This Way: The On-Going Legacy of the Wisconsin Football Walk-on Tradition

INDIANAPOLIS -- Postgame videos are up of outside linebacker Zack Baun, safety Eric Burrell and cornerback Caesar Williams after No. 8 Wisconsin's 34-21 loss to No. 1 Ohio State.

{{ article.author_name }}