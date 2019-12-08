INDIANAPOLIS -- The No. 8 Wisconsin Badgers kicked off the Big Ten Championship game with an offensive fury for the first 30 minutes, but No. 1 Ohio State bounced back with a dominant second half effort in what became a 34-21 Buckeyes victory inside Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday night. BadgerBlitz.com breaks down some key stats from the loss that spoiled a potential upset.

AN EXPLOSIVE FIRST HALF TO START THE GAME...

Quintez Cephus (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

A team that only gained 191 yards and scored seven points in their regular season clash in Columbus amassed 294 yards and three touchdowns in the first half alone on Saturday night. This against what could be deemed the most complete college football team. Ohio State came into the game allowing under 12 points per game, just over 91 yards rushing per contest and gave up about 141 yards per outing through the air. Stunned. Shocked. Those would be good words to describe Wisconsin's offensive onslaught through two quarters. Junior running back Jonathan Taylor rushed for 135 yards on 13 carries that included runs of 45 and 44 yards. Quarterback Jack Coan completed four passes of 17 or more yards in the first 30 minutes to wide receiver Quintez Cephus.

...A DISASTROUS SECOND HALF OFFENSIVELY, HOWEVER

Ohio State adjusted and Wisconsin failed to move the ball efficiently in the second half. The Buckeyes held the Badgers to just 138 yards in that time frame -- and that included just 23 on 16 plays in the third quarter alone. UW essentially was held to three three-and-outs from its six possessions in the final 30 minutes (one drive is recorded as four due to Anthony Lotti's fumble). UW gained 115 yards in the final period as it attempted to claw and push back late in the game, but most importantly, Chase Young and the OSU defense kept Coan and Co. off the scoreboard the final two quarters. Wisconsin finished with 432 yards overall.

JUSTIN FIELDS' BIG DAY

Justin Fields of @OhioStateFB named the 2019 Grange-Griffin Championship Game Most Valuable Player. #B1GFCG pic.twitter.com/dRoT9wdjzn — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) December 8, 2019

The Georgia transfer made plays in the backfield with his elusiveness -- and, of course, his arm -- against Wisconsin. He finished the game 19-of-31 for 299 yards with three touchdown passes to zero interceptions. Though he was not a presence in the run game -- 12 carries for officially one yard, thanks to how sack yardage is subtracted from a quarterback's rushing total -- Fields hit eight different receivers on the night. That included two touchdown passes to wide receiver K.J. Hill. Fields came into the game with just one interception total this season, an astonishing mark of efficiency. On top of that, his three touchdown throws allowed him to hit 40 on the year heading into the College Football Playoff.

WISCONSIN'S DEFENSE AGAIN GETS TO FIELDS

Keeanu Benton (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

A similar silver lining seen in both contests against Ohio State this season came from the pass rush of Wisconsin. Once again, Jim Leonhard's defense swarmed Fields to the tune of five sacks from five different players. The front seven played a heavy role in that aspect -- as linebackers Zack Baun and Jack Sanborn, along with defensive linemen Matt Henningsen, Isaiahh Loudermilk and true freshman Keeanu Benton each recorded one.

ANOTHER 10-WIN SEASON