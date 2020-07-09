The Big Ten is the first FBS conference to make any decision on the upcoming fall season.

With the start of college fall training camps fast approaching, the Big Ten Conference announced Thursday that if the league is able to participate in fall sports (men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, football, men’s and women’s soccer, and women’s volleyball) based on medical advice, it will move to conference-only schedules. Details for these sports will be released at a later date.

MADISON, Wis. – The much-hyped return to Lambeau Field for the University of Wisconsin will have to wait.

“We are facing uncertain and unprecedented times, and the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, game officials, and others associated with our sports programs and campuses remain our number one priority,” the conference said in a statement. “By limiting competition to other Big Ten institutions, the Conference will have the greatest flexibility to adjust its own operations throughout the season and make quick decisions in real-time based on the most current evolving medical advice and the fluid nature of the pandemic."

Per the statement, the decision was made after months of discussions between the Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors, Directors of Athletics, Conference Office staff, and medical experts including the Big Ten Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases and the Big Ten Sports Medicine Committee.

Whether the conference schedule remains at nine games or gets increased to 10 is unknown. In an email to season ticket holders, Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez said the department will be unable to accommodate a full stadium in 2020.

"Throughout these unprecedented times, we have tried to remain as transparent and as flexible as possible to best serve you, the loyal members of our Badger family," Alvarez said. "Today's announcement, and all the circumstances we are trying to work through together, are done so with one thing in mind: the health and safety of our student-athletes, staff and fans."

The league also announced that summer athletic activities will continue to be voluntary in all sports and athletes who choose not to participate during the summer and/or the 2020-21 academic year due to concerns about COVID-19 will continue to have their scholarship honored by their institution. “As we continue to focus on how to play this season in a safe and responsible way, based on the best advice of medical experts, we are also prepared not to play in order to ensure the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes should the circumstances so dictate,” the conference said.

The announcement is the first considerable alternation to the football schedule for Wisconsin. The Badgers were set to play Notre Dame at Lambeau Field on Oct. 3 in the first meeting between the two storied programs since 1964. The two teams are also scheduled to play at Chicago’s Soldier Field in 2021.

Alvarez said both schools are committed to rescheduling the canceled game.



Additionally, Wisconsin loses two home games in FCS opponent Southern Illinois on Sept. 12 and Appalachian State on Sept.19. The Mountaineers were going to provide a test considering the team went 13-1 in 2019 and finished ranked No. 19.

A few notable matchups that this will impact this season is Michigan State at Miami (FL), Michigan at Washington, Ohio State at Oregon and Penn State at Virginia Tech,

It was announced Wednesday that UW’s game against Northwestern – originally scheduled to be played at Wrigley Field – will be moved back to Northwestern’s Evanston campus, if the game is played.