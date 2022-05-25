Better Know A Badger: Three-Star Receiver Chris Brooks Jr.

BadgerBlitz.com continues its annual "Better Know a Badger" series, where we check in with the incoming freshmen as they begin the transition from being prep standouts to college athletes. Today we check in with St. Louis University receiver Chris Brooks Jr. , who caught 49 passes for 959 yards and 21 total touchdowns his senior season.

MADISON, Wis. – After six members of the University of Wisconsin’s 2022 class joined the program this past January to participate in offseason conditioning and spring practices, the Badgers will welcome the other nine members in late June.

CB: With me being a bigger guy (6-3), I’m the same size as most guys if not bigger. I won’t be seeing people that I’m not used to seeing with the size portion. I’m going to be going against guys my size or smaller than me, so I’ll be used to that aggression and physicality from people at that position. I’m also going to continue to get faster.

Other than your speed, what do you think your strengths are as you start college?

CB: I run the 4x100, the 4x200, and the 100 meters. I started track last year and since then it’s opened me up. I don’t want to say stocky but the way I used to run, I needed to open up and track has helped me do that. It helps me feel more natural running at my size. With running routes, I feel faster. I catch the ball and be running and not being caught. That’s the biggest thing.

How does being a track athlete translate to the football field? What can you take from the track events that improve you as a football player?

Chris Brooks: I’ve been doing track and doing it every day. Track meets, practice, things like that, working on speed. On weekends and some days during the week I do weightlifting, so I’ve tried to get bigger, or I’m doing fieldwork with my trainers.

How prepared do you feel entering college after playing football in Class Six in Missouri?

CB: If there’s any class or conference to play in Missouri it’s the one I played in. Class 6 in the MCC is where the hardest teams are. The last four years, whoever wins the conference goes to state. It’s great competition, the hardest in Missouri in my opinion. No doubt it has prepared me. There are still things I’m going to have to get used to because it’s Division 1 college football. You’re never going to be fully ready for it until you get there, but I think playing in that conference is the best I could have been prepared honestly.

You were committed to Yale last summer but didn’t sign during the early signing period. Why did you decide to wait? Were you unsure of your decision or did you want to wait to see if you received other opportunities?

CB: Thinking back on it, it wasn’t anything bad. Yale was so far away, and I only took one visit up there. I wasn’t trying to hold out as much as I was trying to make sure I was comfortable. I believe it was 1,600 miles away from home. I wanted to make sure it was what I wanted to do, so I took my official visit to see. When I went up in the summer, I liked it. There wasn’t anything bad I could say about that place. It was just that Wisconsin felt more me.

Wisconsin lost a lot of players on the depth chart at wide receiver, which gives you a chance to play early at that position. Did Coach (Alvis) Whitted mention that during the process about early playing time?

CB: It’s not something he focused on. Everybody has a fair shot at it. He made sure I knew that. I need to make sure I come in and do what I need to. There’s no guarantees if I will play early on or not. It all depends on how I do in camp, how other people do, stuff like that. (His recruitment of me) was more so the people and wide receivers he was trying to bring into his room. He wants people to fit what he’s looking for. I felt like I was a perfect example of that, as well as the other recruits that are coming in. I think that we have a great group of guys. I know we’re good on the field, but his big thing is great people who are role models inside of his room. Since he’s got there, that’s what he’s striving for. That’s what I like.

Since you committed, how have you grown your relationship with Whitted?

CB: Just by talking with him. From the first time I spoke to him, I’ve got nothing but love for him. He’s a great guy. Just getting to know him and his family, talking to him about what I like outside of football and who I am, things that matter to me. Early on, he told me to be myself, giving me advice, talking to me about what we’re going to do when I get up there. Talking with him helps a lot. Without me being up there, the biggest way we can grow our relationship is talking.

Who are you living with this fall?

CB: Vinny Anthony. We had a track meet a month or two ago in Louisville, and he was at the track meet. I got to know him a little bit and talk with him and his family. They are great people. I think we’re going to have a great time.

Where does your biggest support come from?

CB: My family for sure. My parents especially. I have a great overall support system from my parents to my coaches. My parents support me no matter what. They are always there for me through thick and thin.

What was your parents’ reaction when you told them you weren’t going to sign with Yale? Were they nervous about potentially losing that opportunity or have faith that everything was going to work out?

CB: I think they had complete faith. My mom was really into the process. I am her oldest son, so she’s learning about things, as well. My dad had been through this, so he’s a little bit more laid back and said it’s my decision. He said he’s with me no matter what. I talked to them about it weekly, my mom maybe daily, just comparing and contrasting what I like about each school. It was never ‘I think you should go here.’ It was ‘I support you, I want to keep talking to you to see where your head is at, but it’s your decision.’ It was always full support.

Has your dad (receiver Chris Brooks Sr.) started to pack away some of the Nebraska gear and wear some Badger red?

CB: He’s going to keep his Nebraska stuff and pull it out. I did buy a Wisconsin jacket when I was up there (on a visit) that I let him wear when I’m not wearing it. He’s not biased. I think we play them the 19th (of November), so I’ll be interested to see what he’s going to do. He’s still supportive. I think he had a Nebraska shirt when I came in the house the other day.

From getting recruited by Wisconsin until now, what has been the best part of this experience so far?

CB: I guess you could say the excitement in my personal community. Everybody is very happy for me. It really is great to see. People say college is the best time of your life, and to see everybody just be excited for me. When they see me, they tell me how happy they are for everything that I am doing and what I’m going through. I’m really happy and grateful for how loved I am.