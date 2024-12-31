Better Know A Badger – 2025 three-star tight end Emmett Bork

MADISON, Wis. – It turned out that Luke Fickell had no reason to worry.
The University of Wisconsin head coach was hopeful that the results on the field wouldn’t cause members of his highly ranked third recruiting class to start rethinking their commitment or, worse yet, reopen their decision-making process entirely.
From the time the Badgers’ 2024 season ended without a bowl game for the first time in 23 years to the first day of the early signing period, Wisconsin's staff only saw one prospect de-commit. Twenty-three kids signed paperwork to join Fickell’s program, a class that ranks 20th in the Rivals.com rankings with 10 four-star recruits from eight different states.
“To see guys not waver,” Fickell said. “That faith and belief that the games and what you see on Saturday isn’t everything. For those guys to hold with us and believe in us … relationships, trust, and belief in this process still win out.”
Looking to improve the tight end position, we look at the signing of Oconomowoc (Wis.) High tight end Emmett Bork and how his addition improves the program.
Stats
After earning an all-conference selection following a junior year where he tallied 23 catches, 322 yards, and four touchdowns, Bork was a first-team all-state selection his senior year with similar receiving numbers (23 catches, 271 yards, four touchdowns).
“We had a really good senior season overall,” Bork said. “My team played really well. We won the Classic 8 Conference, which was a huge success for us. For me as a player, I think I grew a lot into my body a bit more. Being able to hand my job and being a bigger dude, I had a bigger influence on the run game and also be a guy who can split out, run some concepts, stretch the field a little bit.”
Recruiting Competition
Officially the 20th commitment in Wisconsin’s 2025 class, Bork flipped his commitment to the Badgers from Michigan State. He had other major offers from Army, Illinois, Indiana, and Rutgers.
“Wisconsin was really the only school recruiting me after my commitment (to Michigan State),” Bork said. “I had some other schools on the hook at the end, but it was nothing much after I committed.”