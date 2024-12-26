Better Know A Badger – 2025 three-star linebacker Cooper Catalano

MADISON, Wis. – It turned out that Luke Fickell had no reason to worry.
The University of Wisconsin head coach was hopeful that the results on the field wouldn’t cause members of his highly ranked third recruiting class to start rethinking their commitment or, worse yet, reopen their decision-making process entirely.
From the time the Badgers’ 2024 season ended without a bowl game for the first time in 23 years to the first day of the early signing period, Wisconsin's staff only saw one prospect de-commit. Twenty-three kids signed paperwork to join Fickell’s program, a class that ranks 20th in the Rivals.com rankings with 10 four-star recruits from eight different states.
“To see guys not waver,” Fickell said. “That faith and belief that the games and what you see on Saturday isn’t everything. For those guys to hold with us and believe in us … relationships, trust, and belief in this process still win out.”
Adding to the depth in the middle of the defense, we look at the signing of Mukwonago (Wis.) High linebacker Cooper Catalano and how his addition improves the program.
Stats
Named the Wisconsin large school defensive player of the year in 2024, Catalano totaled 178 tackles, nine TFLs, three forced fumbles, and three interceptions. He finished his career with 583 tackles, obliterating the previous state record of 462 career tackles. A three-time conference defensive player of the year, Catalano earned all-conference honors during all four seasons of high school.
“The season was really successful,” Catalano said. “We had a young team my junior year. We had almost everybody returning except one of our receivers, so we had 21 players returning. To see the growth of everybody throughout the offseason was really cool. Everybody really bought in to what our coaches were preaching throughout the year. We had our leadership group that worked really hard throughout the winter and summer, and it showed throughout the season. It was a really fun right, even though it didn’t end how we wanted.
“I improved in my game is playing more in space and trusting my instincts. I was less technical in the way I looked at football and just playing loose and having fun out there … Breaking the tackle record was a really cool thing, but that takes a whole team, a great game plan, a great defensive line all four years. It’s a team effort, but that’s something that stood out to me that I’m very proud of. It’s something I’ll hold onto for a long time.”
Recruiting Competition
The third commitment in Wisconsin’s 2025 class, Catalano had offers from Illinois, Iowa State, Kansas, Michigan State, Minnesota, Missouri, Northwestern, and Stanford.
“It’s been really quiet ever since I committed,” Catalano said. “I was able to reach out to all the programs that offered me a scholarship, get on the phone with most of them to let them know how much it meant to me that they reached out but ultimately my decision was in Madison. I am happy I went about it that way.”