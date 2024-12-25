Better Know A Badger – 2025 four-star lineman Logan Powell

MADISON, Wis. – It turned out that Luke Fickell had no reason to worry.
The University of Wisconsin head coach was hopeful that the results on the field wouldn’t cause members of his highly ranked third recruiting class to start rethinking their commitment or, worse yet, reopen their decision-making process entirely.
From the time the Badgers’ 2024 season ended without a bowl game for the first time in 23 years to the first day of the early signing period, Wisconsin's staff only saw one prospect de-commit. Twenty-three kids signed paperwork to join Fickell’s program, a class that ranks 20th in the Rivals.com rankings with 10 four-star recruits from eight different states.
“To see guys not waver,” Fickell said. “That faith and belief that the games and what you see on Saturday isn’t everything. For those guys to hold with us and believe in us … relationships, trust, and belief in this process still win out.”
Adding depth to the offensive line, we look at the signing of Phoenix Brophy Prep's Logan Powell and how his addition improves the program.
Stats
Powell worked primarily on the offensive line throughout his senior season, mainly playing left tackle. He earned Central Region offensive player of the year honors and was selected to the 2024 Fiesta Sports Foundation Preseason All-State Football Team.
“Our football team was really tight,” Powell said. “We worked together and the brotherhood we created was great. To not be able to win a championship sucked, but my footwork definitely got better last season. I got more physical in the weight room because Brophy’s weight room is incredible. I made huge strides with the help of my coaches.”
Recruiting Competition
The 9th commitment in Wisconsin’s 2025 class, Powell committed to the Badgers over two dozen major college offers, including Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Florida State, Michigan, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas A&M, and USC.