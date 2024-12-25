Better Know A Badger – 2025 four-star lineman Hardy Watts

MADISON, Wis. – It turned out that Luke Fickell had no reason to worry.
The University of Wisconsin head coach was hopeful that the results on the field wouldn’t cause members of his highly ranked third recruiting class to start rethinking their commitment or, worse yet, reopen their decision-making process entirely.
From the time the Badgers’ 2024 season ended without a bowl game for the first time in 23 years to the first day of the early signing period, Wisconsin's staff only saw one prospect de-commit. Twenty-three kids signed paperwork to join Fickell’s program, a class that ranks 20th in the Rivals.com rankings with 10 four-star recruits from eight different states.
“To see guys not waver,” Fickell said. “That faith and belief that the games and what you see on Saturday isn’t everything. For those guys to hold with us and believe in us … relationships, trust, and belief in this process still win out.”
Adding depth to the offensive line, we look at the signing of Brookline (MA) Dexter’s Hardy Watts and how his addition improves the program.
Stats
Watts worked all over the offensive line during his high school career, but he spent this past season working primarily at right tackle. It was a position that his school needed him to play and the spot where he felt the most comfortable. It benefited him, as Watts earned all-conference recognition.
“I think I improved my chemistry and my ability to work as part of a unit, rather than making plays and flashy blocks,” Watts said. “I was learning the footwork of certain types of blocking and steps. I really refined what was already there and brought it back to working as part of a unit, making sure I am not messing up any assignments, and consistency.”
Recruiting Competition
The 17th commitment in Wisconsin’s 2025 class, Watts committed to the Badgers over a top group that included Clemson and Michigan. Watts also had two dozen offers from Power-Four schools like Alabama, Georgia, Miami, Penn State, Tennessee, and Texas A&M.
“There were a few schools that never stopped pursuing me,” Watts said. “They were some new schools that came forward with an offer, but I just politely declined, explained to them the situation that I was locked in and wasn’t going anywhere.”