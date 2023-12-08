Better Know A Badger – 2024 three-star tailback Gideon Ituka
MADISON, Wis. – It’s clear the direction Luke Fickell intends to push the University of Wisconsin in the recruiting classes to come
After quickly cobbling together a small recruiting class in less than a month after being hired, Fickell and his staff scoured the country to recruit and receive commitments from 20 known prospects combining physicality, speed, and play-making abilities.
Nearly half the Badgers class comprises four-star recruits, which is why it currently is ranked 18th in the country by Rivals.com, and addressed depth needs and deficiencies at every position. Adding to the depth of the tailback position, we look at the upcoming signing of Gaithersburg (MD) High tailback Gideon Ituka and how his addition improves the program.
Stats
After rushing for 1,106 yards and 16 touchdowns during his junior season, Ituka ran for over 2,000 yards and 30+ touchdowns as a senior. He had two games rushing for over 300 yards and at least six games over 200 yards for a 10-win team.
“We didn’t finish how we wanted, but overall, the team did really good,” Ituka said. “We had a way better season than we did last year. We showed a lot of teams. My work ethic that I put in over the summer, I was a lot harder on myself to get faster, stronger, smarter, and quick vision with quick steps. I just worked on the key components of my game, making guys miss, stiff arms, stuff that I thought would really help my game. It really showed in my game and let me help my team a lot.”
Recruiting Competition
The 12th commitment in Wisconsin’s 2024 class, Ituka committed to the Badgers over more than a dozen offers, including Power-Five scholarships from Boston College, Cincinnati, Maryland, Syracuse, and Tennessee.
Recruiting Story
