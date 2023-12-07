Better Know A Badger – 2024 three-star lineman Colin Cubberly
MADISON, Wis. – It’s clear the direction Luke Fickell intends to push the University of Wisconsin in the recruiting classes to come
After quickly cobbling together a small recruiting class in less than a month after being hired, Fickell and his staff scoured the country to recruit and receive commitments from 21 known prospects combining physicality, speed, and play-making abilities.
Nearly half the Badgers class comprises four-star recruits, which is why it currently is ranked 18th in the country by Rivals.com, and addressed depth needs and deficiencies at every position. Adding to the depth of the outside linebacker position, we look at the upcoming signing of Lagrangeville (NY) Arlington lineman Colin Cubberly and how his addition improves the program.
Stats
Named All-League, All-Section, and Offensive Lineman of the Year for Section 1 Class AA his junior season, Cubberly’s Arlington team finished last season at 10-1, losing in the sectional finals, this past fall. Cubberly mostly played on the offensive line but did contribute sparingly on the defensive side of the ball.
“Overall, we had a great season," Cubberly said. "We had a bunch of guys this year really take a high role on the team. I thought we played really well as a team and grew as a team. Individually I think I had a much better season this year than last year.”
Recruiting Competition
The 12th commitment in Wisconsin’s 2024 class, Cubberly committed to the Badgers over Rutgers. He had other Power Five offers from Boston College, Duke, Indiana, North Carolina State, Pittsburgh, Texas, and West Virginia.
Recruiting Story
