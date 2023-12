MADISON, Wis. – It’s clear the direction Luke Fickell intends to push the University of Wisconsin in the recruiting classes to come

After quickly cobbling together a small recruiting class in less than a month after being hired, Fickell and his staff scoured the country to recruit and receive commitments from 21 known prospects combining physicality, speed, and play-making abilities.

Nearly half the Badgers class comprises four-star recruits, which is why it currently is ranked 18th in the country by Rivals.com, and addressed depth needs and deficiencies at every position. Adding to the depth of the inside linebacker position, we look at the upcoming signing of Honolulu Farmington linebacker Anelu Lafaele and how his addition improves the program.