Better Know A Badger – 2024 three-star LB Anelu Lafaele
MADISON, Wis. – It’s clear the direction Luke Fickell intends to push the University of Wisconsin in the recruiting classes to come
After quickly cobbling together a small recruiting class in less than a month after being hired, Fickell and his staff scoured the country to recruit and receive commitments from 21 known prospects combining physicality, speed, and play-making abilities.
Nearly half the Badgers class comprises four-star recruits, which is why it currently is ranked 18th in the country by Rivals.com, and addressed depth needs and deficiencies at every position. Adding to the depth of the inside linebacker position, we look at the upcoming signing of Honolulu Farmington linebacker Anelu Lafaele and how his addition improves the program.
Stats
Lafaele had a solid senior season, finishing with 30+ tackles, 7.5 sacks, 11.5 tackles for loss, and two forced fumbles.
“It was just going out there and making plays honestly,” Lafaele said. “Not doing my own thing but being able to work off the plays the coach calls, work around, and be able to make my own plays. Being able to play some selfish ball but still be a team player.”
Recruiting Competition
The 18th commitment in Wisconsin’s 2024 class when he officially announced his decision (or the eighth when he privately gave the staff his decision), Lafaele committed to the Badgers over a top group that consisted of Arizona State, Hawaii, and Washington. Notre Dame, Oregon State, and Utah offered and were in his original top seven. He reported other Power Five offers from Arizona, California, Colorado, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, and Washington State.
Recruiting Story
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news