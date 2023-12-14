Better Know A Badger – 2024 three-star corner Jay Harper
MADISON, Wis. – It’s clear the direction Luke Fickell intends to push the University of Wisconsin in the recruiting classes to come
After quickly cobbling together a small recruiting class in less than a month after being hired, Fickell and his staff scoured the country to recruit and receive commitments from 20 known prospects combining physicality, speed, and play-making abilities.
Nearly half the Badgers class comprises four-star recruits, which is why it currently is ranked 18th in the country by Rivals.com, and addressed depth needs and deficiencies at every position. Adding to the depth at defensive back, we look at the upcoming signing of Valley (AL) High's Jay Harper and how his addition improves the program.
Stats
Playing receiver, returner, and corner this past season, Harper had 177 yards and a touchdown on 18 touches and added another 64 punt return yards. He recorded 57 tackles (40 solo) and two tackles for loss on defense.
“This year was a great season,” Harper said. “It was the first time making the playoffs in our high school career. I had fun. I went out there and gave it my all for my team. I felt I got smarter at the game. I made the game easier by studying the game. I feel like I became a much better tackler. I made a lot of tackles this year, big hits, and was able to read plays a second faster than last year.”
Recruiting Competition
The 13th commitment in Wisconsin’s 2024 class, Harper committed to the Badgers over 14 other offers, including Power-Five scholarships from Kentucky, Louisville, Mississippi State, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas A&M, and West Virginia.
Recruiting Story
