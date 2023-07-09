The only tight end prospect in the Class of 2023 for Wisconsin, his decision adds depth to one of the deepest positions on Wisconsin’s offense entering the season. Before arriving on campus, Ashcraft spoke with BadgerBlitz about his journey to Madison and his expectations of his Badgers career.

A 6-foot-5, 235-pound three-star prospect, Ashcraft was one of seven players to commit to Wisconsin following the announcement of Fickell as the head coach. A previous commit to Colorado, he picked the Badgers over Michigan State.

After welcoming in six members of his first Wisconsin recruiting class earlier this year, Badgers head coach Luke Fickell saw the remaining nine members join the program in mid-June to begin summer conditioning, the next step building up to the highly-anticipated 2023 season opener against Buffalo. One of those players is Seattle O’Dea tight end Tucker Ashcraft .

TA: At the time, I was looking for the West Coast. I was waiting on UCLA and Washington, but those offers never came. Michigan State and Wisconsin came in with offers, but Wisconsin came in late. I didn’t expect that at all, but I was super pleased because I loved the education. They checked all the boxes, and Coach Fickell being hired was a bonus on top of everything with the staff that he brought.

BB: You went through a pretty drastic coaching change with Colorado. Did you have an idea of where you wanted to look, or did you want to wait to see what offers came in and who had an interest in you based on your senior tape?

TA: I would say that my strengths are my physicality, my coachability, my dedication. I feel like once I set my mind to something 100 percent I am going to do it and I’m going to finish through with it. One thing that I need to work on is probably my route-running ability. That’s one of my weaknesses now, and I’ve been working on it throughout the offseason.

BB: What would you list as some of your other strengths and what are some weaknesses that you know you need to improve and correct as you go through your freshman season?

TA: I am a part of a college prep group that we have in Washington called FSP, Ford Sports Performance, and it’s me and a bunch of other Division-1 college players. We train four times a week together at their facility. They bring in a bunch of college players to talk to us and they do a good job of mentally and physically preparing you for how it’s going to be so you’re not shellshocked when you arrive on campus.

BB: College football is a step up from all your previous levels. How have you spent the time since you committed to preparing your body for summer conditioning, fall camp, and moving forward?

Tucker Ashcraft: It was a short-lived varsity career, but in my first year I didn’t know how much confidence I had. I didn’t know what I was capable of. My senior year I really grew into my skin, felt more confident, knew what I could do, and just performed. The experiences throughout the season really helped me grow as a player. I felt I completely improved from my junior year to my senior year. I felt there were a lot more aspects to my game that I improved on, like my physicality, speed, blocking, and a number of small things.

BB: Your growth during your two years of playing varsity football was one of the reasons you were recruited by several colleges. How do you feel your overall game developed game changed and developed during that time and what impact did it have on you?

BB: How much did you know about Luke Fickell prior to looking into Wisconsin?

TA: I saw that he took Cincinnati to the College Football Playoffs. He won Coach of the Year, but I didn’t know much about him before doing a deep dive into him. I heard all good things about him.

BB: What has it been like to get to know him? Has that put your mind at ease that you’re making this move for the right reasons and that he has your best interests at heart?

TA: One hundred percent. I could tell he was super genuine when I was talking to him, and he really cares about developing players and people. That was one of the big things I look for in a coach, not someone who just takes transfer kids or takes kids because they are a crazy-good athlete. They are going to develop kids into something they want.

BB: What ultimately sold you about Wisconsin?

TA: I wouldn’t say there was one deciding factor. You could say academics. You are going to school to play football but you’re going to school for school, and there’s a life after football that you got to think about. I really just love Madison. It reminds me of Seattle in a way with the water and the lakes. The campus is great. People in the Midwest are super nice, and they seem super genuine. Then of course there was the coaching staff, but those were the main ones.

BB: What’s your relationship with TE coach Nate Letton? What is he expecting you to bring to the table when you get into fall practices?

TA: I’ve talked with him a few times. I had Coach (Gino) Guidugli as my tight end coach before and he came over for an in-home visit. I really liked him, so I was a little surprised to see him go (for Notre Dame). It sucked a little bit, but it is what it is. Coach Letton seems like a real genuine guy. Gino had high regard for him. He’s telling me that I have an opportunity to come in and try to get a spot on the field freshman year, but I still have to prove myself and work hard.

BB: When did you know you were good enough to play college football, that it was no longer an after-school activity but something that you could turn into a potential career choice?

TA: Honestly, I want to say last year, but I had smaller FCS offers and I wasn’t super sold on the whole playing college football. I wanted to go to a bigger school. Senior year, I was super excited to see bigger schools were interested in me. It’s crazy to think about it becoming a reality because I started playing football my freshman year. For that to happen, it’s a pretty big jump.

BB: Where do you get your biggest support from - family, friends, coaches, teammates, or somewhere else?

TA: I would say my family, but my friends, as well. They are always pushing me, especially my friends who play football. They are always supporting me and getting me better.

BB: How excited is your family that you are playing college football in the Big Ten? How thrilled were they that you found a new home and how did mom react to you moving halfway across the country?

TA: Both my parents were super excited. Like you said, my mom was a little sad to see me go. I think she wanted me to stay in Seattle but that was not the case. They were super excited, super stoked, super supportive and they always want what is best for me.

BB: When you took your official to Madison, what was the best part about the city and the campus that really spoke to you and what’s the best part now about being a member of the Wisconsin program?

TA: It made me feel at home. You get that feeling. The history at Wisconsin, having been to a bowl game 22 years in a row, the atmosphere, the fans love to watch football. You go to Seattle or Los Angeles and people have other stuff to do, not everyone cares about football. In Madison, everyone cares. Being a part of a rebuild is super exciting because you don’t know how it’s going to end up. You can write your own story. I am really excited to see what the future holds.