MADISON, Wis. – It’s clear the direction Luke Fickell intends to push the University of Wisconsin in the recruiting classes to come After quickly cobbling together a small recruiting class in less than a month after being hired, Fickell and his staff scoured the country to recruit and receive commitments from 21 known prospects combining physicality, speed, and play-making abilities. Nearly half the Badgers class comprises four-star recruits, which is why it currently is ranked 18th in the country by Rivals.com, and addressed depth needs and deficiencies at every position. Adding to the depth of the inside linebacker position, we look at the upcoming signing of Green Bay (Wis.) Bay Port’s Landon Gauthier and how his addition improves the program.

Green Bay (Wis.) Bay Port three-star linebacker Landon Gauthier

Advertisement

Stats

An honorable mention all-state selection as a junior, Gauthier had 87 tackles, 3.5 sacks, and one interception for the 13-1 Pirates in 2022. He was a first-team all-state selection this past season. Gauthier missed his first two games with a broken rib, which he believes helped him with the coaching aspect of football. “I got a feel of what it’s like when you’re not on the field,” Gauthier said. “It helped me not take anything for granted. “(This year) felt different with the weight room this whole summer,” he added. “I just felt a lot bigger. I felt bigger than anybody else on the field. I was really confident going into my senior year, and I had a pretty good season.”

Recruiting Competition

The fifth commitment in Wisconsin’s 2024 class, Gauthier committed to the Badgers over offers from Minnesota, North Dakota State, Ohio, Stanford, Syracuse, and Wyoming.

Recruiting Story

Like many Midwest recruits, Gauthier’s recruitment started small. He received early offers from North Dakota State and Wyoming and took unofficial game visits to Minnesota and Purdue. He started to develop his relationship with Wisconsin during the Badgers high school summer camp, getting in contact with then-inside linebackers coach Mark D'Onofrio and attending two games last season while Paul Chryst was still the coach. Attending a January junior day event at Wisconsin was an opportunity for him to see if he was still a fit with the program’s new staff. Defensive coordinator Mike Tressel put those fears to bed when he offered him a scholarship during a face-to-face meeting. “Their energy is unmatched compared to the old coaching staff,” Gauthier said at the time. “There wasn't a dull moment during the day because they were with us the whole time. There was always a recruiter or coach next to us and I thought that was great. It made you feel wanted.” Gauthier took his time with his decision and took a close look at Stanford, visiting the California campus in part because D’Onofrio had offered him after getting hired as the Cardinal linebacker coach (former UW staffers Bobby April and Ross Kolodziej are also position coaches at Stanford). The opportunity to play in the home state was too good to pass up in the end. “Wisconsin has always been my home,” Gauthier said. “(Going to Badgers game and Madison) felt like home since I was a little kid. I was really looking into Stanford because of the academics. Wisconsin has an amazing football program and academics, so I couldn’t go wrong. It is my dream school.”

Gauthier’s Take on the 2023 Wisconsin Season “There’s a lot of room for growth, for sure, and I’m pretty sure that’s going to happen. We’re the first class that Fickell has recruited. We fit the defensive scheme better, and I think that when everybody is in the right position, we’ll be clicking and be a good football team.” What are his strengths? “I’m a versatile player. I can drop back and cover a running back or a receiver, and I can stop the run very well. I can hit and I can run. I am pretty versatile all around.” What are his weaknesses? “Getting more familiar with the position, because I played outside linebacker my whole high school career until my senior season. It’s takes reps to get used to it. It’s not that I can’t make reads or anything, but I feel that more experience would definitely help me out.”

Coach's Take

“His size and athleticism are incredible. Obviously, he's going to start at linebacker for Wisconsin but with his size and frame, you just don't know what he's going to become. He's over a 500-pound squat, and to me that's impressive … In terms of the weight room, he's as strong as we've ever had. When he runs a straight line, he's incredibly fast. Just a special kid.” - Bay Port Head Coach Gary Westerman

Rivals' Take