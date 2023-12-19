MADISON, Wis. – It’s clear the direction Luke Fickell intends to push the University of Wisconsin in the recruiting classes to come After quickly cobbling together a small recruiting class in less than a month after being hired, Fickell and his staff scoured the country to recruit and receive commitments from 20 known prospects combining physicality, speed, and play-making abilities. Half the Badgers class comprises four-star recruits, which is why it currently is ranked 20th in the country by Rivals.com, and addressed depth needs and deficiencies at every position. Adding to the depth at quarterback, we look at the upcoming signing of The Woodlands (TX) High's Mabrey Mettauer and how his addition improves the program.

The Woodland (TX) High Mabrey Mettauer, who committed to the Wisconsin Badgers in December 2022. (Rivals.com)

Stats

After beginning his freshman season at the junior varsity level last year, Mettauer was called up to the varsity team heading into the district schedule. He went on to earn honorable mention all-district honors while splitting time at the position. He was the team’s starter from that point forward and lit up the stat sheet. He accounted for 2,459 passing yards and 25 touchdowns to five interceptions through the air and added 440 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns on the ground, earning District 13-6A Most Valuable Player honors. His game grew as a junior, increasing his passing yards to 2,619 yards and 32 touchdowns against six interceptions, adding seven touchdowns on the ground with three 100-yard rushing games. His passing numbers dipped slightly last season (2,305) but his completion percentage rose to 67.2 percent (a career-high) with 29 touchdowns to one interception, as he led his team to the regional semifinals. “This season, I definitely thought that I took another step to my game,” Mettauer said. “Throughout the offseason, I was working on a bunch of different things to get me prepared for going up to Wisconsin. This year, I really saw a bunch of things that I implemented into my game that I couldn’t have done last year.”

Recruiting Competition